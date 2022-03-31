PHOENIX (107)
Bridges 8-14 5-6 22, Crowder 2-6 4-4 10, Ayton 7-17 2-2 16, Booker 5-21 10-12 22, Paul 6-9 3-4 15, Craig 3-7 0-0 6, Biyombo 1-4 0-2 2, Payne 3-7 0-0 6, Shamet 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 38-92 24-30 107.
GOLDEN STATE (103)
Green 2-4 4-5 8, Wiggins 6-16 5-8 19, Looney 1-2 0-0 2, Poole 11-22 9-10 38, Thompson 5-21 2-2 13, Bjelica 2-3 0-0 5, Kuminga 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 2-4 0-0 5, Iguodala 1-3 0-0 3, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Payton II 5-8 0-0 10. Totals 35-83 20-25 103.
|Phoenix
|29
|21
|27
|30
|—
|107
|Golden State
|32
|16
|27
|28
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-28 (Crowder 2-5, Shamet 2-5, Booker 2-8, Bridges 1-2, Paul 0-2, Payne 0-2, Craig 0-4), Golden State 13-38 (Poole 7-15, Wiggins 2-6, Bjelica 1-1, Porter Jr. 1-2, Iguodala 1-3, Thompson 1-10, Payton II 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 46 (Ayton 16), Golden State 48 (Green 10). Assists_Phoenix 20 (Paul 8), Golden State 26 (Green, Poole 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 19, Golden State 24. A_18,064 (18,064)
