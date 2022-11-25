DETROIT (102)
Bogdanovic 9-21 0-0 19, Livers 3-7 0-0 7, Bagley III 6-12 0-0 13, Hayes 7-18 2-2 17, McGruder 3-7 0-0 8, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 3-7 0-0 7, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Duren 0-1 4-4 4, Burks 4-12 7-8 17, Diallo 4-6 2-2 10. Totals 39-92 15-16 102.
PHOENIX (108)
Bridges 6-17 0-0 15, Craig 1-7 0-0 2, Ayton 11-13 6-7 28, Booker 8-17 3-7 21, Payne 7-12 2-4 16, Lee 3-9 2-2 9, Biyombo 2-3 1-2 5, Okogie 2-4 3-4 7, Washington Jr. 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 42-87 17-26 108.
|Detroit
|22
|32
|25
|23
|—
|102
|Phoenix
|23
|30
|31
|24
|—
|108
3-Point Goals_Detroit 9-26 (Burks 2-4, McGruder 2-6, Bagley III 1-1, Knox II 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Hayes 1-4, Livers 1-4), Phoenix 7-29 (Bridges 3-6, Booker 2-7, Washington Jr. 1-3, Lee 1-5, Okogie 0-2, Payne 0-2, Craig 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 49 (Bagley III 12), Phoenix 43 (Ayton 12). Assists_Detroit 21 (Hayes 9), Phoenix 25 (Payne 10). Total Fouls_Detroit 22, Phoenix 18. A_17,071 (18,422)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.