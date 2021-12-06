SAN ANTONIO (104)
K.Johnson 4-10 4-6 13, McDermott 5-9 1-1 14, Poeltl 7-11 0-0 14, Murray 7-12 1-2 17, White 4-12 3-5 12, Young 1-4 0-0 2, Eubanks 1-3 2-2 4, Wieskamp 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 6-13 2-3 15, Jones 1-8 0-0 2, Primo 2-5 0-0 5, Walker IV 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 40-93 13-19 104.
PHOENIX (108)
Bridges 3-6 0-0 6, Crowder 7-14 1-2 19, Ayton 7-13 0-0 14, Paul 9-18 1-3 21, Shamet 2-9 6-7 11, C.Johnson 5-14 1-1 13, Wainright 0-2 0-0 0, McGee 5-7 3-5 13, Payne 3-6 0-0 7, Payton 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 43-94 12-18 108.
|San Antonio
|33
|15
|22
|34
|—
|104
|Phoenix
|26
|25
|28
|29
|—
|108
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 11-29 (McDermott 3-5, Murray 2-2, Walker IV 2-4, Forbes 1-2, K.Johnson 1-3, Primo 1-3, White 1-8), Phoenix 10-29 (Crowder 4-10, Paul 2-5, C.Johnson 2-7, Payne 1-3, Shamet 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 41 (Poeltl 11), Phoenix 49 (Ayton, Bridges 9). Assists_San Antonio 31 (Murray 14), Phoenix 27 (Paul 10). Total Fouls_San Antonio 18, Phoenix 20. A_15,292 (18,422)