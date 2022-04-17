NEW ORLEANS (99)
Hayes 1-2 2-5 4, Ingram 6-17 5-5 18, Valanciunas 7-21 4-6 18, Jones 2-8 0-0 5, McCollum 9-25 4-6 25, Marshall 3-4 0-0 6, Murphy III 2-4 0-0 6, Nance Jr. 5-8 3-4 14, Alvarado 1-4 0-0 3, Graham 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-95 18-26 99.
PHOENIX (110)
Bridges 4-9 3-4 11, Crowder 0-4 1-2 1, Ayton 10-15 0-0 21, Booker 8-19 5-6 25, Paul 12-16 2-2 30, Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 5-6 2-3 13, McGee 2-2 3-4 7, Payne 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 42-78 16-21 110.
|New Orleans
|16
|18
|37
|28
|—
|99
|Phoenix
|28
|25
|26
|31
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 9-23 (McCollum 3-8, Murphy III 2-4, Alvarado 1-2, Ingram 1-2, Jones 1-2, Nance Jr. 1-2, Valanciunas 0-1, Graham 0-2), Phoenix 10-28 (Paul 4-6, Booker 4-8, Ayton 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Craig 0-1, Bridges 0-3, Payne 0-3, Crowder 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 55 (Valanciunas 25), Phoenix 35 (Ayton 9). Assists_New Orleans 20 (McCollum 6), Phoenix 25 (Paul 10). Total Fouls_New Orleans 18, Phoenix 23. A_17,071 (18,422)
