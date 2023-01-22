FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hield35:307-173-41-82222
Nesmith29:222-100-00-2066
Turner36:005-143-62-123416
McConnell39:118-151-12-1012118
Nembhard21:102-90-01-1454
Mathurin37:366-1711-111-50523
Duarte17:131-40-00-2012
Smith12:004-62-23-60411
Brissett11:581-42-21-2115
Totals240:0036-9622-2611-482229107

Percentages: FG .375, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Hield 5-12, Turner 3-5, Nesmith 2-4, McConnell 1-1, Smith 1-2, Brissett 1-3, Duarte 0-2, Mathurin 0-3, Nembhard 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Turner 4).

Turnovers: 14 (Hield 4, McConnell 4, Smith 4, Nembhard, Turner).

Steals: 10 (Hield 2, McConnell 2, Nesmith 2, Brissett, Duarte, Mathurin, Nembhard).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Craig20:020-20-01-4110
Saric8:100-11-20-2301
Biyombo29:586-120-32-162312
Bridges38:059-192-22-44222
D.Lee26:456-132-30-21116
Okogie34:076-1111-154-104324
S.Lee29:082-66-81-44512
Wainright19:282-70-00-2336
Washington Jr.17:103-130-00-1429
Landale17:074-72-24-101010
Totals240:0038-9124-3514-552720112

Percentages: FG .418, FT .686.

3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Washington Jr. 3-6, S.Lee 2-4, Bridges 2-5, D.Lee 2-5, Wainright 2-7, Okogie 1-2, Craig 0-1, Saric 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Okogie 4, Biyombo 3, Landale).

Turnovers: 15 (S.Lee 4, Bridges 3, D.Lee 2, Landale 2, Biyombo, Craig, Okogie, Washington Jr.).

Steals: 9 (Bridges 4, Wainright 2, Craig, D.Lee, Okogie).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana27302624107
Phoenix29302825112

A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:31.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you