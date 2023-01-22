INDIANA (107)
Hield 7-17 3-4 22, Nesmith 2-10 0-0 6, Turner 5-14 3-6 16, McConnell 8-15 1-1 18, Nembhard 2-9 0-0 4, Smith 4-6 2-2 11, Mathurin 6-17 11-11 23, Brissett 1-4 2-2 5, Duarte 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 36-96 22-26 107.
PHOENIX (112)
Craig 0-2 0-0 0, Saric 0-1 1-2 1, Biyombo 6-12 0-3 12, Bridges 9-19 2-2 22, D.Lee 6-13 2-3 16, Wainright 2-7 0-0 6, Landale 4-7 2-2 10, Okogie 6-11 11-15 24, S.Lee 2-6 6-8 12, Washington Jr. 3-13 0-0 9. Totals 38-91 24-35 112.
|Indiana
|27
|30
|26
|24
|—
|107
|Phoenix
|29
|30
|28
|25
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Indiana 13-37 (Hield 5-12, Turner 3-5, Nesmith 2-4, McConnell 1-1, Smith 1-2, Brissett 1-3, Duarte 0-2, Mathurin 0-3, Nembhard 0-5), Phoenix 12-31 (Washington Jr. 3-6, S.Lee 2-4, Bridges 2-5, D.Lee 2-5, Wainright 2-7, Okogie 1-2, Craig 0-1, Saric 0-1). Fouled Out_Indiana 1 (Nesmith), Phoenix None. Rebounds_Indiana 48 (Turner 12), Phoenix 55 (Biyombo 16). Assists_Indiana 22 (McConnell 12), Phoenix 27 (Bridges, Okogie, S.Lee, Washington Jr. 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 29, Phoenix 20. A_17,071 (18,422)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.