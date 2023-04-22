FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Craig24:444-70-02-5028
Durant44:339-1710-111-116331
Ayton35:557-131-44-131215
Booker41:2710-217-83-97130
Paul38:028-170-01-49019
Okogie24:362-42-21-3126
Lee13:470-10-00-1120
Biyombo12:051-21-21-2013
Shamet4:510-20-01-1010
Totals240:0041-8421-2714-492514112

Percentages: FG .488, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Durant 3-4, Booker 3-6, Paul 3-6, Lee 0-1, Shamet 0-1, Craig 0-2, Okogie 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 5.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Paul 3, Ayton 2, Biyombo, Craig, Okogie).

Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 5, Booker 4, Durant 3, Biyombo).

Steals: 10 (Booker 3, Paul 3, Ayton 2, Lee, Okogie).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon32:034-80-00-22010
Morris Sr.24:423-132-20-3029
Zubac24:252-50-03-9114
Powell36:424-154-61-41514
Westbrook40:2717-290-01-64337
Mann30:025-90-01-24313
Plumlee19:253-42-23-6338
Hyland18:182-60-00-0215
Covington8:200-20-00-1220
Batum5:360-10-00-0020
Totals240:0040-928-109-331922100

Percentages: FG .435, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Mann 3-4, Westbrook 3-6, Gordon 2-6, Powell 2-6, Hyland 1-5, Morris Sr. 1-8, Batum 0-1, Covington 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gordon, Mann, Morris Sr., Plumlee, Westbrook).

Turnovers: 13 (Westbrook 4, Powell 3, Plumlee 2, Hyland, Mann, Morris Sr., Zubac).

Steals: 7 (Gordon, Hyland, Mann, Morris Sr., Powell, Westbrook, Zubac).

Technical Fouls: None.

Phoenix23253529112
L.A. Clippers30173122100

A_19,068 (18,997). T_2:13.

