|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Craig
|24:44
|4-7
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|8
|Durant
|44:33
|9-17
|10-11
|1-11
|6
|3
|31
|Ayton
|35:55
|7-13
|1-4
|4-13
|1
|2
|15
|Booker
|41:27
|10-21
|7-8
|3-9
|7
|1
|30
|Paul
|38:02
|8-17
|0-0
|1-4
|9
|0
|19
|Okogie
|24:36
|2-4
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|6
|Lee
|13:47
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Biyombo
|12:05
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Shamet
|4:51
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-84
|21-27
|14-49
|25
|14
|112
Percentages: FG .488, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Durant 3-4, Booker 3-6, Paul 3-6, Lee 0-1, Shamet 0-1, Craig 0-2, Okogie 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 5.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Paul 3, Ayton 2, Biyombo, Craig, Okogie).
Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 5, Booker 4, Durant 3, Biyombo).
Steals: 10 (Booker 3, Paul 3, Ayton 2, Lee, Okogie).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|32:03
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|10
|Morris Sr.
|24:42
|3-13
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|9
|Zubac
|24:25
|2-5
|0-0
|3-9
|1
|1
|4
|Powell
|36:42
|4-15
|4-6
|1-4
|1
|5
|14
|Westbrook
|40:27
|17-29
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|3
|37
|Mann
|30:02
|5-9
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|3
|13
|Plumlee
|19:25
|3-4
|2-2
|3-6
|3
|3
|8
|Hyland
|18:18
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|5
|Covington
|8:20
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Batum
|5:36
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-92
|8-10
|9-33
|19
|22
|100
Percentages: FG .435, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Mann 3-4, Westbrook 3-6, Gordon 2-6, Powell 2-6, Hyland 1-5, Morris Sr. 1-8, Batum 0-1, Covington 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gordon, Mann, Morris Sr., Plumlee, Westbrook).
Turnovers: 13 (Westbrook 4, Powell 3, Plumlee 2, Hyland, Mann, Morris Sr., Zubac).
Steals: 7 (Gordon, Hyland, Mann, Morris Sr., Powell, Westbrook, Zubac).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Phoenix
|23
|25
|35
|29
|—
|112
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|17
|31
|22
|—
|100
A_19,068 (18,997). T_2:13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.