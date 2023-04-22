PHOENIX (112)
Craig 4-7 0-0 8, Durant 9-17 10-11 31, Ayton 7-13 1-4 15, Booker 10-21 7-8 30, Paul 8-17 0-0 19, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Biyombo 1-2 1-2 3, Okogie 2-4 2-2 6, Shamet 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-84 21-27 112.
L.A. CLIPPERS (100)
Gordon 4-8 0-0 10, Morris Sr. 3-13 2-2 9, Zubac 2-5 0-0 4, Powell 4-15 4-6 14, Westbrook 17-29 0-0 37, Covington 0-2 0-0 0, Plumlee 3-4 2-2 8, Batum 0-1 0-0 0, Mann 5-9 0-0 13, Hyland 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 40-92 8-10 100.
|Phoenix
|23
|25
|35
|29
|—
|112
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|17
|31
|22
|—
|100
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-22 (Durant 3-4, Booker 3-6, Paul 3-6, Lee 0-1, Shamet 0-1, Craig 0-2, Okogie 0-2), L.A. Clippers 12-37 (Mann 3-4, Westbrook 3-6, Gordon 2-6, Powell 2-6, Hyland 1-5, Morris Sr. 1-8, Batum 0-1, Covington 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 49 (Ayton 13), L.A. Clippers 33 (Zubac 9). Assists_Phoenix 25 (Paul 9), L.A. Clippers 19 (Mann, Westbrook 4). Total Fouls_Phoenix 14, L.A. Clippers 22. A_19,068 (18,997)
