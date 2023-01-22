MEMPHIS (110)
Bane 9-19 6-6 24, Jackson Jr. 3-6 0-0 8, Adams 3-9 4-7 10, Brooks 4-11 0-0 10, Morant 9-17 8-10 27, Clarke 2-4 0-2 4, Williams 6-11 1-2 16, Aldama 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 4-10 0-0 11, Konchar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-92 19-27 110.
PHOENIX (112)
Craig 7-9 2-2 20, Johnson 3-9 2-3 8, Biyombo 2-5 0-0 4, Bridges 8-21 4-4 24, Paul 8-18 3-3 22, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Saric 4-5 6-7 14, D.Lee 1-5 0-1 2, Landale 5-9 1-1 12, Okogie 1-6 1-2 4, S.Lee 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 39-88 21-25 112.
|Memphis
|18
|19
|35
|38
|—
|110
|Phoenix
|32
|30
|25
|25
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Memphis 11-32 (Jones 3-6, Williams 3-6, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Brooks 2-5, Morant 1-2, Konchar 0-1, Aldama 0-3, Bane 0-6), Phoenix 13-35 (Craig 4-6, Bridges 4-10, Paul 3-9, Okogie 1-1, Landale 1-2, Saric 0-1, D.Lee 0-2, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Memphis None, Phoenix 2 (Biyombo, Landale). Rebounds_Memphis 52 (Adams 16), Phoenix 40 (Saric 8). Assists_Memphis 28 (Morant 8), Phoenix 25 (Paul 11). Total Fouls_Memphis 22, Phoenix 26. A_17,071 (18,422)
