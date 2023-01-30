TORONTO (106)
Barnes 6-14 4-4 16, Siakam 7-17 4-4 19, Achiuwa 5-9 1-2 11, Trent Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, VanVleet 9-19 4-5 24, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Boucher 1-3 2-2 5, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-89 17-19 106.
PHOENIX (114)
Craig 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 1-9 1-2 4, Ayton 9-17 4-4 22, Bridges 12-19 2-2 29, Paul 5-11 5-5 19, Wainright 3-4 0-0 7, Saric 4-6 3-4 11, D.Lee 4-9 1-2 11, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Landale 2-3 0-0 4, Okogie 1-2 1-2 3, S.Lee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 43-87 17-21 114.
|Toronto
|28
|25
|31
|22
|—
|106
|Phoenix
|31
|31
|20
|32
|—
|114
3-Point Goals_Toronto 9-33 (Trent Jr. 3-10, Flynn 2-5, VanVleet 2-8, Boucher 1-1, Siakam 1-4, Achiuwa 0-1, Barnes 0-4), Phoenix 11-28 (Paul 4-7, Bridges 3-4, D.Lee 2-6, Wainright 1-2, Johnson 1-6, Craig 0-1, Landale 0-1, Saric 0-1). Fouled Out_Toronto 1 (VanVleet), Phoenix None. Rebounds_Toronto 44 (Achiuwa 12), Phoenix 42 (Ayton 13). Assists_Toronto 19 (VanVleet 9), Phoenix 28 (Paul 9). Total Fouls_Toronto 19, Phoenix 16. A_17,071 (18,422)
