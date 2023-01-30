FGFTReb
TORONTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes35:436-144-44-75216
Siakam38:217-174-41-31419
Achiuwa34:035-91-25-121311
Trent Jr.37:118-192-20-31021
VanVleet39:029-194-50-49624
Boucher24:281-32-23-11125
Young14:132-30-01-2014
Hernangomez7:250-00-00-0010
Flynn7:092-50-02-2106
Koloko2:250-00-00-0000
Totals240:0040-8917-1916-441919106

Percentages: FG .449, FT .895.

3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Trent Jr. 3-10, Flynn 2-5, VanVleet 2-8, Boucher 1-1, Siakam 1-4, Achiuwa 0-1, Barnes 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Achiuwa, Barnes, Boucher, VanVleet).

Turnovers: 13 (Barnes 4, Siakam 3, VanVleet 3, Young 2, Achiuwa).

Steals: 9 (Young 3, Barnes 2, Achiuwa, Hernangomez, Trent Jr., VanVleet).

Technical Fouls: Raptors, 4:50 third.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Craig26:101-50-03-8432
Johnson25:451-91-20-3014
Ayton31:089-174-45-132222
Bridges38:5612-192-20-36129
Paul34:405-115-50-49319
Wainright19:593-40-00-3317
D.Lee18:364-91-21-21111
Saric14:264-63-41-30211
Landale8:552-30-00-0004
S.Lee8:121-10-01-1202
Biyombo7:230-10-01-1000
Okogie5:501-21-21-1123
Totals240:0043-8717-2113-422816114

Percentages: FG .494, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Paul 4-7, Bridges 3-4, D.Lee 2-6, Wainright 1-2, Johnson 1-6, Craig 0-1, Landale 0-1, Saric 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Paul 2, Bridges, D.Lee).

Turnovers: 12 (Paul 3, Bridges 2, Craig 2, Ayton, Biyombo, Landale, Okogie, S.Lee).

Steals: 10 (Bridges 3, Wainright 3, Johnson 2, D.Lee, Landale).

Technical Fouls: None.

Toronto28253122106
Phoenix31312032114

A_17,071 (18,422).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you