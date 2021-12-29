FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA CITYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Watson36:505-90-00-62111
Wiggins38:3010-191-12-81222
Roby18:574-60-01-31610
Dort35:243-183-41-5439
Jerome35:279-225-65-85324
Maledon17:501-42-20-4114
Hopson17:442-40-00-1114
Muscala15:194-93-32-51413
Favors11:540-20-02-2130
Williams6:350-10-00-1200
Edwards1:500-10-00-0000
Hoard1:500-10-01-2000
Sarr1:500-00-00-0000
Totals240:0038-9614-1614-45192497

Percentages: FG .396, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 7-35, .200 (Roby 2-3, Muscala 2-4, Watson 1-5, Wiggins 1-5, Jerome 1-6, Edwards 0-1, Hopson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Maledon 0-2, Dort 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Dort).

Turnovers: 11 (Hopson 2, Jerome 2, Wiggins 2, Williams 2, Dort, Roby, Watson).

Steals: 6 (Jerome 3, Wiggins 2, Dort).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges32:522-60-01-7225
Johnson23:095-100-03-61312
McGee23:224-78-121-80416
Booker35:4412-248-101-75138
Paul31:434-92-22-55110
Payne30:357-130-01-27216
Shamet28:283-100-01-3117
Smith24:384-73-45-140111
Hutchison8:070-00-00-0100
Terry1:220-30-03-4000
Totals240:0041-8921-2818-562215115

Percentages: FG .461, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Booker 6-12, Payne 2-4, Johnson 2-5, Bridges 1-4, Shamet 1-7, Paul 0-1, Smith 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Booker 2, McGee 2, Smith 2, Shamet).

Turnovers: 14 (McGee 3, Bridges 2, Paul 2, Smith 2, Booker, Hutchison, Johnson, Payne, Shamet).

Steals: 7 (Paul 2, Shamet 2, Bridges, Payne, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma City2329291697
Phoenix33272530115

A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:09.

