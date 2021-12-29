|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Watson
|36:50
|5-9
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|1
|11
|Wiggins
|38:30
|10-19
|1-1
|2-8
|1
|2
|22
|Roby
|18:57
|4-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|6
|10
|Dort
|35:24
|3-18
|3-4
|1-5
|4
|3
|9
|Jerome
|35:27
|9-22
|5-6
|5-8
|5
|3
|24
|Maledon
|17:50
|1-4
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|4
|Hopson
|17:44
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Muscala
|15:19
|4-9
|3-3
|2-5
|1
|4
|13
|Favors
|11:54
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|3
|0
|Williams
|6:35
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Edwards
|1:50
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoard
|1:50
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Sarr
|1:50
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-96
|14-16
|14-45
|19
|24
|97
Percentages: FG .396, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 7-35, .200 (Roby 2-3, Muscala 2-4, Watson 1-5, Wiggins 1-5, Jerome 1-6, Edwards 0-1, Hopson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Maledon 0-2, Dort 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Dort).
Turnovers: 11 (Hopson 2, Jerome 2, Wiggins 2, Williams 2, Dort, Roby, Watson).
Steals: 6 (Jerome 3, Wiggins 2, Dort).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|32:52
|2-6
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|2
|5
|Johnson
|23:09
|5-10
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|3
|12
|McGee
|23:22
|4-7
|8-12
|1-8
|0
|4
|16
|Booker
|35:44
|12-24
|8-10
|1-7
|5
|1
|38
|Paul
|31:43
|4-9
|2-2
|2-5
|5
|1
|10
|Payne
|30:35
|7-13
|0-0
|1-2
|7
|2
|16
|Shamet
|28:28
|3-10
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|7
|Smith
|24:38
|4-7
|3-4
|5-14
|0
|1
|11
|Hutchison
|8:07
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Terry
|1:22
|0-3
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-89
|21-28
|18-56
|22
|15
|115
Percentages: FG .461, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Booker 6-12, Payne 2-4, Johnson 2-5, Bridges 1-4, Shamet 1-7, Paul 0-1, Smith 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Booker 2, McGee 2, Smith 2, Shamet).
Turnovers: 14 (McGee 3, Bridges 2, Paul 2, Smith 2, Booker, Hutchison, Johnson, Payne, Shamet).
Steals: 7 (Paul 2, Shamet 2, Bridges, Payne, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma City
|23
|29
|29
|16
|—
|97
|Phoenix
|33
|27
|25
|30
|—
|115
A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:09.