PHOENIX (117)
Nurse 4-5 2-2 11, Turner 2-3 0-0 4, Griner 9-12 7-8 25, Diggins-Smith 6-12 3-3 17, Taurasi 10-13 9-9 37, Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Vaughn 2-6 0-0 4, Cunningham 1-3 0-0 2, Hartley 1-3 0-0 2, Peddy 3-5 2-2 11. Totals 40-66 23-24 117.
LAS VEGAS (91)
Wilson 4-8 4-7 12, Young 4-7 2-2 10, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 4-9 2-2 10, Williams 7-12 2-2 17, Hamby 2-4 0-2 4, Cambage 5-10 3-3 13, Park 0-1 0-2 0, Plum 10-17 2-2 25, Slocum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-69 15-22 91.
|Phoenix
|37
|31
|30
|19
|—
|117
|Las Vegas
|20
|32
|26
|13
|—
|91
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 14-26 (Taurasi 8-11, Peddy 3-4, Diggins-Smith 2-5, Cunningham 0-2, Walker 0-2), Las Vegas 4-16 (Plum 3-8, Williams 1-5, Hamby 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 36 (Turner 8), Las Vegas 23 (Wilson 9). Assists_Phoenix 26 (Diggins-Smith, Griner, Vaughn 5), Las Vegas 21 (Gray, Wilson 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 21, Las Vegas 16. A_6,432 (12,000)