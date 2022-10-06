FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges19:451-82-20-4164
Johnson4:190-10-01-1010
Ayton24:433-121-23-8117
Booker24:437-205-51-31322
Paul25:495-112-20-410413
Lee26:184-82-21-60211
Shamet20:426-114-50-22121
Luwawu-Cabarrot18:241-45-61-5127
Saric16:194-73-41-40212
Wainright16:130-20-01-2110
Craig14:553-60-04-7016
Landale14:385-82-33-72214
Jackson4:330-20-00-2000
Payne1:170-00-00-1000
Washington Jr.0:020-52-20-0242
Totals240:0039-10528-3316-562130119

Percentages: FG .371, FT .848.

3-Point Goals: 13-41, .317 (Shamet 5-7, Booker 3-8, Landale 2-4, Saric 1-3, Lee 1-4, Paul 1-5, Ayton 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Craig 0-2, Wainright 0-2, Bridges 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ayton, Bridges, Landale, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Paul).

Turnovers: 11 (Ayton 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2, Paul 2, Booker, Saric, Shamet).

Steals: 10 (Ayton 2, Paul 2, Booker, Bridges, Jackson, Landale, Saric, Wainright).

Technical Fouls: Lee, 00:33 second; Suns, 3:25 third.

FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
James17:268-114-50-34223
Reaves28:022-32-22-7916
Gabriel20:021-44-60-1046
Beverley19:572-52-31-4238
Westbrook20:544-122-50-63212
Swider22:461-70-01-5022
Nunn18:528-131-10-32121
Christie18:000-42-20-2112
Toscano-Anderson15:492-53-40-4038
Jones13:572-51-20-0215
Pippen Jr.12:021-34-51-3116
Ryan7:001-40-00-1013
Bryant6:440-12-20-3002
Bacon6:253-55-70-21011
Huff4:330-00-01-3130
Totals240:0035-8232-446-472625115

Percentages: FG .427, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 13-41, .317 (Nunn 4-7, James 3-6, Westbrook 2-4, Beverley 2-5, Toscano-Anderson 1-3, Ryan 1-4, Bacon 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Jones 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Christie 0-2, Swider 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Reaves 2, Swider 2, Beverley, Christie, Jones).

Turnovers: 16 (Westbrook 4, Reaves 3, Gabriel 2, Jones 2, Pippen Jr. 2, Huff, Nunn, Swider).

Steals: 8 (Reaves 3, Swider 2, Bryant, James, Toscano-Anderson).

Technical Fouls: Bryant, 4:11 third.

Phoenix28342928119
L.A. Lakers35342620115

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you