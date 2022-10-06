|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|19:45
|1-8
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|6
|4
|Johnson
|4:19
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Ayton
|24:43
|3-12
|1-2
|3-8
|1
|1
|7
|Booker
|24:43
|7-20
|5-5
|1-3
|1
|3
|22
|Paul
|25:49
|5-11
|2-2
|0-4
|10
|4
|13
|Lee
|26:18
|4-8
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|11
|Shamet
|20:42
|6-11
|4-5
|0-2
|2
|1
|21
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|18:24
|1-4
|5-6
|1-5
|1
|2
|7
|Saric
|16:19
|4-7
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|12
|Wainright
|16:13
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Craig
|14:55
|3-6
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|1
|6
|Landale
|14:38
|5-8
|2-3
|3-7
|2
|2
|14
|Jackson
|4:33
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Payne
|1:17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Jr.
|0:02
|0-5
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|39-105
|28-33
|16-56
|21
|30
|119
Percentages: FG .371, FT .848.
3-Point Goals: 13-41, .317 (Shamet 5-7, Booker 3-8, Landale 2-4, Saric 1-3, Lee 1-4, Paul 1-5, Ayton 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Craig 0-2, Wainright 0-2, Bridges 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Ayton, Bridges, Landale, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Paul).
Turnovers: 11 (Ayton 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2, Paul 2, Booker, Saric, Shamet).
Steals: 10 (Ayton 2, Paul 2, Booker, Bridges, Jackson, Landale, Saric, Wainright).
Technical Fouls: Lee, 00:33 second; Suns, 3:25 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|17:26
|8-11
|4-5
|0-3
|4
|2
|23
|Reaves
|28:02
|2-3
|2-2
|2-7
|9
|1
|6
|Gabriel
|20:02
|1-4
|4-6
|0-1
|0
|4
|6
|Beverley
|19:57
|2-5
|2-3
|1-4
|2
|3
|8
|Westbrook
|20:54
|4-12
|2-5
|0-6
|3
|2
|12
|Swider
|22:46
|1-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|2
|Nunn
|18:52
|8-13
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|1
|21
|Christie
|18:00
|0-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Toscano-Anderson
|15:49
|2-5
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|3
|8
|Jones
|13:57
|2-5
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|5
|Pippen Jr.
|12:02
|1-3
|4-5
|1-3
|1
|1
|6
|Ryan
|7:00
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Bryant
|6:44
|0-1
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Bacon
|6:25
|3-5
|5-7
|0-2
|1
|0
|11
|Huff
|4:33
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|35-82
|32-44
|6-47
|26
|25
|115
Percentages: FG .427, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 13-41, .317 (Nunn 4-7, James 3-6, Westbrook 2-4, Beverley 2-5, Toscano-Anderson 1-3, Ryan 1-4, Bacon 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Jones 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Christie 0-2, Swider 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Reaves 2, Swider 2, Beverley, Christie, Jones).
Turnovers: 16 (Westbrook 4, Reaves 3, Gabriel 2, Jones 2, Pippen Jr. 2, Huff, Nunn, Swider).
Steals: 8 (Reaves 3, Swider 2, Bryant, James, Toscano-Anderson).
Technical Fouls: Bryant, 4:11 third.
|Phoenix
|28
|34
|29
|28
|—
|119
|L.A. Lakers
|35
|34
|26
|20
|—
|115
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.