|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|35:52
|4-8
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|11
|Murray
|20:30
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|6
|2
|6
|Sabonis
|37:44
|7-12
|10-10
|6-15
|7
|3
|24
|Fox
|38:26
|12-22
|7-8
|2-4
|4
|3
|35
|Huerter
|35:21
|7-14
|0-2
|2-3
|2
|4
|18
|Davis
|22:14
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|11
|Lyles
|18:09
|1-7
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|1
|4
|Metu
|10:16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Edwards
|10:11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|9:38
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Ellis
|0:52
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Dellavedova
|0:47
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-83
|21-24
|13-40
|23
|21
|109
Percentages: FG .446, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Fox 4-7, Huerter 4-9, Davis 3-5, Murray 2-6, Barnes 1-4, Edwards 0-1, Ellis 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Mitchell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Huerter 3, Murray).
Turnovers: 17 (Fox 5, Sabonis 4, Davis 3, Huerter 2, Ellis, Lyles, Metu).
Steals: 8 (Davis 2, Sabonis 2, Fox, Huerter, Metu, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Craig
|30:02
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|3
|6
|Okogie
|39:26
|8-13
|0-1
|2-6
|3
|3
|19
|Ayton
|36:41
|13-17
|3-4
|3-11
|2
|2
|29
|Booker
|29:14
|13-20
|6-7
|1-5
|2
|4
|32
|Paul
|37:11
|7-15
|2-2
|0-5
|19
|0
|17
|D.Lee
|22:47
|2-6
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|5
|Wainright
|20:04
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Landale
|11:19
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Warren
|7:00
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|S.Lee
|6:16
|3-4
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|7
|Totals
|240:00
|50-88
|13-16
|8-37
|33
|17
|120
Percentages: FG .568, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Okogie 3-4, Craig 2-3, Warren 1-1, Paul 1-5, Landale 0-1, S.Lee 0-1, Wainright 0-3, D.Lee 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayton 2, Craig, Wainright).
Turnovers: 13 (Paul 4, Craig 3, D.Lee 2, Okogie 2, Ayton, Booker).
Steals: 12 (Ayton 4, Booker 2, Paul 2, Craig, D.Lee, Wainright, Warren).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sacramento
|29
|29
|28
|23
|—
|109
|Phoenix
|27
|35
|28
|30
|—
|120
A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:11.
