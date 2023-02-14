FGFTReb
Barnes35:524-82-20-20111
Murray20:302-70-01-5626
Sabonis37:447-1210-106-157324
Fox38:2612-227-82-44335
Huerter35:217-140-22-32418
Davis22:144-80-00-21411
Lyles18:091-72-22-7014
Metu10:160-00-00-0100
Edwards10:110-10-00-1200
Mitchell9:380-30-00-1020
Ellis0:520-10-00-0010
Dellavedova0:470-00-00-0000
Totals240:0037-8321-2413-402321109

Percentages: FG .446, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Fox 4-7, Huerter 4-9, Davis 3-5, Murray 2-6, Barnes 1-4, Edwards 0-1, Ellis 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Mitchell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Huerter 3, Murray).

Turnovers: 17 (Fox 5, Sabonis 4, Davis 3, Huerter 2, Ellis, Lyles, Metu).

Steals: 8 (Davis 2, Sabonis 2, Fox, Huerter, Metu, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Craig30:022-60-01-3336
Okogie39:268-130-12-63319
Ayton36:4113-173-43-112229
Booker29:1413-206-71-52432
Paul37:117-152-20-519017
D.Lee22:472-61-10-0225
Wainright20:040-30-00-3020
Landale11:190-10-01-2110
Warren7:002-30-00-2005
S.Lee6:163-41-10-0107
Totals240:0050-8813-168-373317120

Percentages: FG .568, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Okogie 3-4, Craig 2-3, Warren 1-1, Paul 1-5, Landale 0-1, S.Lee 0-1, Wainright 0-3, D.Lee 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayton 2, Craig, Wainright).

Turnovers: 13 (Paul 4, Craig 3, D.Lee 2, Okogie 2, Ayton, Booker).

Steals: 12 (Ayton 4, Booker 2, Paul 2, Craig, D.Lee, Wainright, Warren).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacramento29292823109
Phoenix27352830120

A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:11.

