SACRAMENTO (109)
Barnes 4-8 2-2 11, Murray 2-7 0-0 6, Sabonis 7-12 10-10 24, Fox 12-22 7-8 35, Huerter 7-14 0-2 18, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-7 2-2 4, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 4-8 0-0 11, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-83 21-24 109.
PHOENIX (120)
Craig 2-6 0-0 6, Okogie 8-13 0-1 19, Ayton 13-17 3-4 29, Booker 13-20 6-7 32, Paul 7-15 2-2 17, Wainright 0-3 0-0 0, Warren 2-3 0-0 5, D.Lee 2-6 1-1 5, Landale 0-1 0-0 0, S.Lee 3-4 1-1 7. Totals 50-88 13-16 120.
|Sacramento
|29
|29
|28
|23
|—
|109
|Phoenix
|27
|35
|28
|30
|—
|120
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 14-38 (Fox 4-7, Huerter 4-9, Davis 3-5, Murray 2-6, Barnes 1-4, Edwards 0-1, Ellis 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Mitchell 0-2), Phoenix 7-22 (Okogie 3-4, Craig 2-3, Warren 1-1, Paul 1-5, Landale 0-1, S.Lee 0-1, Wainright 0-3, D.Lee 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 40 (Sabonis 15), Phoenix 37 (Ayton 11). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Sabonis 7), Phoenix 33 (Paul 19). Total Fouls_Sacramento 21, Phoenix 17. A_17,071 (18,422)
