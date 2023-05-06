|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|39:07
|3-13
|3-4
|6-7
|1
|3
|9
|Porter Jr.
|36:35
|7-14
|1-1
|1-12
|0
|1
|21
|Jokic
|41:56
|11-19
|7-8
|6-17
|17
|3
|30
|Caldwell-Pope
|34:29
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Murray
|40:53
|13-29
|5-6
|1-6
|5
|3
|32
|Brown
|23:24
|4-11
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|3
|11
|Green
|13:42
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|7
|Braun
|9:54
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|5
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|43-97
|18-21
|16-51
|27
|21
|114
Percentages: FG .443, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Porter Jr. 6-10, Jokic 1-2, Brown 1-3, Green 1-3, Murray 1-6, Braun 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Gordon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gordon 2, Jokic, Murray, Porter Jr.).
Turnovers: 12 (Jokic 6, Murray 2, Porter Jr. 2, Braun, Brown).
Steals: 6 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Braun, Brown, Green, Murray).
Technical Fouls: Nuggets, 5:19 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durant
|43:21
|12-31
|14-16
|0-9
|8
|4
|39
|Okogie
|10:00
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Ayton
|25:39
|2-6
|0-0
|1-9
|0
|4
|4
|Booker
|41:37
|20-25
|2-2
|0-6
|9
|5
|47
|Payne
|29:36
|3-9
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|3
|7
|Warren
|25:45
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|7
|Shamet
|24:58
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|4
|Landale
|22:04
|3-3
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|4
|6
|Ross
|13:53
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Craig
|3:07
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|48-95
|16-18
|7-41
|24
|24
|121
Percentages: FG .505, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Booker 5-8, Warren 1-2, Durant 1-5, Payne 1-5, Ross 1-6, Craig 0-1, Shamet 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Durant 2, Ayton, Booker, Ross, Warren).
Turnovers: 9 (Booker 3, Ayton, Craig, Landale, Payne, Shamet, Warren).
Steals: 5 (Booker 3, Landale, Payne).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Denver
|31
|21
|36
|26
|—
|114
|Phoenix
|29
|38
|23
|31
|—
|121
A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:28.
