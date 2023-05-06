FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon39:073-133-46-7139
Porter Jr.36:357-141-11-120121
Jokic41:5611-197-86-1717330
Caldwell-Pope34:291-40-00-2122
Murray40:5313-295-61-65332
Brown23:244-112-20-33311
Green13:423-50-01-1017
Braun9:541-20-01-3052
Totals240:0043-9718-2116-512721114

Percentages: FG .443, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Porter Jr. 6-10, Jokic 1-2, Brown 1-3, Green 1-3, Murray 1-6, Braun 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Gordon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gordon 2, Jokic, Murray, Porter Jr.).

Turnovers: 12 (Jokic 6, Murray 2, Porter Jr. 2, Braun, Brown).

Steals: 6 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Braun, Brown, Green, Murray).

Technical Fouls: Nuggets, 5:19 first.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durant43:2112-3114-160-98439
Okogie10:001-20-01-1012
Ayton25:392-60-01-9044
Booker41:3720-252-20-69547
Payne29:363-90-00-0637
Warren25:453-70-01-3107
Shamet24:582-40-01-2034
Landale22:043-30-02-9046
Ross13:532-70-00-0005
Craig3:070-10-01-2000
Totals240:0048-9516-187-412424121

Percentages: FG .505, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Booker 5-8, Warren 1-2, Durant 1-5, Payne 1-5, Ross 1-6, Craig 0-1, Shamet 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Durant 2, Ayton, Booker, Ross, Warren).

Turnovers: 9 (Booker 3, Ayton, Craig, Landale, Payne, Shamet, Warren).

Steals: 5 (Booker 3, Landale, Payne).

Technical Fouls: None.

Denver31213626114
Phoenix29382331121

A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:28.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

