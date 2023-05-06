DENVER (114)
Gordon 3-13 3-4 9, Porter Jr. 7-14 1-1 21, Jokic 11-19 7-8 30, Caldwell-Pope 1-4 0-0 2, Murray 13-29 5-6 32, Green 3-5 0-0 7, Brown 4-11 2-2 11, Braun 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 43-97 18-21 114.
PHOENIX (121)
Durant 12-31 14-16 39, Okogie 1-2 0-0 2, Ayton 2-6 0-0 4, Booker 20-25 2-2 47, Payne 3-9 0-0 7, Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 3-7 0-0 7, Ross 2-7 0-0 5, Landale 3-3 0-0 6, Shamet 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 48-95 16-18 121.
|Denver
|31
|21
|36
|26
|—
|114
|Phoenix
|29
|38
|23
|31
|—
|121
3-Point Goals_Denver 10-30 (Porter Jr. 6-10, Jokic 1-2, Brown 1-3, Green 1-3, Murray 1-6, Braun 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Gordon 0-3), Phoenix 9-28 (Booker 5-8, Warren 1-2, Durant 1-5, Payne 1-5, Ross 1-6, Craig 0-1, Shamet 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 51 (Jokic 17), Phoenix 41 (Ayton, Durant, Landale 9). Assists_Denver 27 (Jokic 17), Phoenix 24 (Booker 9). Total Fouls_Denver 21, Phoenix 24. A_17,071 (18,422)
