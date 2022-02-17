|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|38:19
|8-24
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|20
|Tate
|28:06
|7-9
|8-8
|3-10
|1
|3
|22
|Sengun
|28:18
|7-11
|2-2
|2-14
|3
|4
|19
|Green
|35:15
|5-12
|4-5
|0-2
|1
|5
|17
|Schroder
|38:36
|7-16
|7-8
|1-6
|9
|5
|23
|Martin Jr.
|23:45
|5-10
|1-1
|2-6
|2
|1
|11
|Mathews
|20:53
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|6
|Nwaba
|15:43
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|1
|Christopher
|11:05
|1-8
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|42-97
|24-28
|13-49
|23
|27
|121
Percentages: FG .433, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 13-44, .295 (Sengun 3-4, Green 3-7, Gordon 3-14, Mathews 2-6, Schroder 2-7, Martin Jr. 0-1, Nwaba 0-1, Tate 0-1, Christopher 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Christopher, Gordon, Green, Schroder, Sengun).
Turnovers: 16 (Schroder 6, Tate 3, Gordon 2, Mathews 2, Green, Martin Jr., Sengun).
Steals: 5 (Sengun 2, Mathews, Nwaba, Schroder).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|40:13
|6-10
|5-8
|2-7
|0
|1
|17
|Crowder
|22:02
|2-6
|3-4
|2-4
|2
|4
|8
|Ayton
|27:17
|9-15
|5-6
|2-9
|0
|3
|23
|Booker
|43:13
|7-22
|9-9
|0-3
|8
|3
|24
|Paul
|19:29
|3-5
|5-5
|0-0
|6
|1
|11
|Johnson
|31:13
|5-11
|1-2
|0-5
|4
|1
|14
|Craig
|23:03
|4-6
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|4
|9
|Holiday
|20:01
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|1
|9
|McGee
|10:33
|4-4
|1-1
|0-6
|0
|1
|9
|Payton
|2:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-86
|29-36
|7-42
|27
|20
|124
Percentages: FG .512, FT .806.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Johnson 3-6, Holiday 1-2, Craig 1-3, Crowder 1-3, Booker 1-5, Paul 0-2, Bridges 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Booker 2, Craig 2, McGee 2, Ayton).
Turnovers: 11 (Booker 3, Paul 3, Ayton 2, Holiday 2, Bridges).
Steals: 10 (Booker 3, Crowder 3, Paul 2, Holiday, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: Suns, 9:35 first; Paul, 9:07 third; Paul, 9:07 third.
|Houston
|32
|35
|28
|26
|—
|121
|Phoenix
|27
|32
|30
|35
|—
|124
A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:28.