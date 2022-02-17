FGFTReb
HOUSTON
Gordon38:198-241-20-22320
Tate28:067-98-83-101322
Sengun28:187-112-22-143419
Green35:155-124-50-21517
Schroder38:367-167-81-69523
Martin Jr.23:455-101-12-62111
Mathews20:532-60-00-0146
Nwaba15:430-11-21-2221
Christopher11:051-80-04-7202
Totals240:0042-9724-2813-492327121

Percentages: FG .433, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 13-44, .295 (Sengun 3-4, Green 3-7, Gordon 3-14, Mathews 2-6, Schroder 2-7, Martin Jr. 0-1, Nwaba 0-1, Tate 0-1, Christopher 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Christopher, Gordon, Green, Schroder, Sengun).

Turnovers: 16 (Schroder 6, Tate 3, Gordon 2, Mathews 2, Green, Martin Jr., Sengun).

Steals: 5 (Sengun 2, Mathews, Nwaba, Schroder).

Technical Fouls: None.

PHOENIX
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges40:136-105-82-70117
Crowder22:022-63-42-4248
Ayton27:179-155-62-90323
Booker43:137-229-90-38324
Paul19:293-55-50-06111
Johnson31:135-111-20-54114
Craig23:034-60-11-4049
Holiday20:014-70-00-3619
McGee10:334-41-10-6019
Payton2:560-00-00-1110
Totals240:0044-8629-367-422720124

Percentages: FG .512, FT .806.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Johnson 3-6, Holiday 1-2, Craig 1-3, Crowder 1-3, Booker 1-5, Paul 0-2, Bridges 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Booker 2, Craig 2, McGee 2, Ayton).

Turnovers: 11 (Booker 3, Paul 3, Ayton 2, Holiday 2, Bridges).

Steals: 10 (Booker 3, Crowder 3, Paul 2, Holiday, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: Suns, 9:35 first; Paul, 9:07 third; Paul, 9:07 third.

Houston32352826121
Phoenix27323035124

A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:28.

