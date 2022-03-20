PHOENIX (127)
Bridges 9-18 7-8 27, Crowder 2-7 0-0 6, Ayton 5-6 2-2 12, Booker 11-21 7-7 31, Payton 0-3 1-2 1, Craig 3-7 0-0 6, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 5-8 4-5 14, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 4-10 0-0 9, Shamet 7-11 2-3 21. Totals 46-92 23-27 127.
SACRAMENTO (124)
Barnes 7-16 6-8 21, Lyles 3-8 3-3 11, Sabonis 5-8 7-9 18, J.Holiday 3-9 2-2 10, Mitchell 9-22 6-6 28, Lamb 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 5-8 2-4 13, Metu 1-4 2-2 5, DiVincenzo 4-11 2-2 13. Totals 39-91 30-36 124.
|Phoenix
|22
|27
|34
|27
|17
|—
|127
|Sacramento
|26
|33
|28
|23
|14
|—
|124
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 12-28 (Shamet 5-9, Booker 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Crowder 2-6, A.Holiday 1-1, Craig 0-1), Sacramento 16-34 (Mitchell 4-7, DiVincenzo 3-6, Lyles 2-4, J.Holiday 2-7, Jones 1-1, Metu 1-1, Sabonis 1-1, Lamb 1-2, Barnes 1-5). Fouled Out_Phoenix 3 (Ayton, Booker, McGee), Sacramento None. Rebounds_Phoenix 50 (Ayton, Craig 10), Sacramento 42 (Sabonis 12). Assists_Phoenix 25 (A.Holiday 7), Sacramento 27 (Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_Phoenix 30, Sacramento 21. A_17,583 (17,608)