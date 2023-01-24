CHARLOTTE (97)
McDaniels 7-16 0-0 15, Washington 4-12 1-1 9, Plumlee 6-10 5-6 17, McGowens 2-8 1-1 5, Rozier 7-21 1-2 19, Thor 2-2 1-1 5, Jones 1-1 0-1 2, Richards 1-2 2-4 4, Williams 2-4 2-2 6, Bouknight 0-2 0-0 0, Maledon 3-5 0-0 7, Smith Jr. 4-13 0-0 8. Totals 39-96 13-18 97.
PHOENIX (128)
Craig 0-7 0-0 0, Johnson 9-11 0-0 24, Biyombo 3-6 0-0 6, Bridges 7-16 2-2 18, Paul 6-9 0-0 14, Wainright 1-1 0-0 2, Saric 6-9 4-4 19, D.Lee 3-6 3-3 11, Landale 6-13 0-0 15, Okogie 2-6 3-4 9, S.Lee 1-6 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 47-94 12-13 128.
|Charlotte
|15
|32
|30
|20
|—
|97
|Phoenix
|36
|22
|40
|30
|—
|128
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 6-25 (Rozier 4-9, Maledon 1-1, McDaniels 1-5, Bouknight 0-1, McGowens 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Washington 0-6), Phoenix 22-40 (Johnson 6-7, Saric 3-4, Landale 3-7, D.Lee 2-3, Paul 2-3, Washington Jr. 2-3, Okogie 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Craig 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 39 (McDaniels 10), Phoenix 55 (Biyombo, Craig 9). Assists_Charlotte 19 (Rozier 5), Phoenix 38 (Paul 11). Total Fouls_Charlotte 21, Phoenix 21. A_17,071 (18,422)
