|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McDaniels
|34:18
|7-16
|0-0
|2-10
|2
|5
|15
|Washington
|32:42
|4-12
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|9
|Plumlee
|25:08
|6-10
|5-6
|2-6
|4
|2
|17
|McGowens
|21:41
|2-8
|1-1
|2-4
|3
|2
|5
|Rozier
|36:20
|7-21
|1-2
|0-4
|5
|0
|19
|Smith Jr.
|27:08
|4-13
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|8
|Maledon
|18:44
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|7
|Richards
|17:03
|1-2
|2-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Thor
|9:29
|2-2
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Bouknight
|5:49
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|5:49
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Williams
|5:49
|2-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|39-96
|13-18
|10-39
|19
|21
|97
Percentages: FG .406, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Rozier 4-9, Maledon 1-1, McDaniels 1-5, Bouknight 0-1, McGowens 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Washington 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Richards 3, Rozier, Washington).
Turnovers: 12 (Richards 3, McDaniels 2, Plumlee 2, Smith Jr. 2, Bouknight, Washington, Williams).
Steals: 10 (Washington 4, McDaniels 2, Rozier 2, Smith Jr., Thor).
Technical Fouls: McDaniels, 10:56 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Craig
|21:30
|0-7
|0-0
|1-9
|1
|0
|0
|Johnson
|17:42
|9-11
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|24
|Biyombo
|31:27
|3-6
|0-0
|1-9
|4
|3
|6
|Bridges
|30:09
|7-16
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|18
|Paul
|27:04
|6-9
|0-0
|1-5
|11
|1
|14
|Saric
|24:24
|6-9
|4-4
|4-8
|3
|4
|19
|Okogie
|24:10
|2-6
|3-4
|2-7
|2
|1
|9
|S.Lee
|20:56
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|6
|0
|2
|D.Lee
|16:28
|3-6
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|11
|Landale
|14:32
|6-13
|0-0
|3-3
|3
|5
|15
|Wainright
|5:49
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Washington Jr.
|5:49
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|47-94
|12-13
|15-55
|38
|21
|128
Percentages: FG .500, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 22-40, .550 (Johnson 6-7, Saric 3-4, Landale 3-7, D.Lee 2-3, Paul 2-3, Washington Jr. 2-3, Okogie 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Craig 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Biyombo 5, Okogie 2, Bridges, S.Lee, Saric).
Turnovers: 17 (Landale 4, Biyombo 3, Craig 3, Saric 3, Bridges 2, Okogie, S.Lee).
Steals: 3 (Bridges, Craig, Wainright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Charlotte
|15
|32
|30
|20
|—
|97
|Phoenix
|36
|22
|40
|30
|—
|128
A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:03.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.