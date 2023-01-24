FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McDaniels34:187-160-02-102515
Washington32:424-121-10-2229
Plumlee25:086-105-62-64217
McGowens21:412-81-12-4325
Rozier36:207-211-20-45019
Smith Jr.27:084-130-00-3338
Maledon18:443-50-00-2017
Richards17:031-22-42-3024
Thor9:292-21-10-0025
Bouknight5:490-20-00-2000
Jones5:491-10-11-1002
Williams5:492-42-21-2026
Totals240:0039-9613-1810-39192197

Percentages: FG .406, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Rozier 4-9, Maledon 1-1, McDaniels 1-5, Bouknight 0-1, McGowens 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Washington 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Richards 3, Rozier, Washington).

Turnovers: 12 (Richards 3, McDaniels 2, Plumlee 2, Smith Jr. 2, Bouknight, Washington, Williams).

Steals: 10 (Washington 4, McDaniels 2, Rozier 2, Smith Jr., Thor).

Technical Fouls: McDaniels, 10:56 fourth.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Craig21:300-70-01-9100
Johnson17:429-110-01-33224
Biyombo31:273-60-01-9436
Bridges30:097-162-20-23218
Paul27:046-90-01-511114
Saric24:246-94-44-83419
Okogie24:102-63-42-7219
S.Lee20:561-60-01-4602
D.Lee16:283-63-30-20011
Landale14:326-130-03-33515
Wainright5:491-10-00-0022
Washington Jr.5:493-40-01-3218
Totals240:0047-9412-1315-553821128

Percentages: FG .500, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 22-40, .550 (Johnson 6-7, Saric 3-4, Landale 3-7, D.Lee 2-3, Paul 2-3, Washington Jr. 2-3, Okogie 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Craig 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Biyombo 5, Okogie 2, Bridges, S.Lee, Saric).

Turnovers: 17 (Landale 4, Biyombo 3, Craig 3, Saric 3, Bridges 2, Okogie, S.Lee).

Steals: 3 (Bridges, Craig, Wainright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte1532302097
Phoenix36224030128

A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:03.

