|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DeRozan
|33:31
|6-14
|7-8
|0-1
|2
|4
|19
|Green
|21:30
|2-3
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|3
|6
|Vucevic
|26:26
|8-16
|0-1
|3-7
|1
|1
|16
|Dosunmu
|28:47
|2-9
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|LaVine
|29:58
|1-7
|10-12
|0-2
|9
|0
|12
|Caruso
|25:29
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|3
|8
|White
|25:15
|5-11
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|14
|Jones Jr.
|18:39
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|2
|Thompson
|15:08
|4-7
|3-4
|4-5
|1
|1
|11
|Brown Jr.
|6:25
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley
|4:58
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Thomas
|3:53
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|35-85
|25-31
|13-37
|20
|18
|102
Percentages: FG .412, FT .806.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Thomas 2-3, Caruso 2-4, White 2-6, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, LaVine 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-2, Vucevic 0-2, Dosunmu 0-3, Jones Jr. 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 11 (DeRozan 2, Jones Jr. 2, LaVine 2, Brown Jr., Caruso, Dosunmu, Thompson, Vucevic).
Steals: 6 (Vucevic 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Green, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: Vucevic, 2:00 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|37:47
|4-10
|1-2
|0-6
|3
|3
|11
|Craig
|31:20
|5-5
|2-2
|3-9
|2
|5
|14
|Ayton
|23:59
|8-11
|4-4
|3-12
|1
|2
|20
|Booker
|32:12
|10-18
|7-7
|1-4
|3
|3
|28
|Payne
|29:31
|6-13
|1-2
|1-2
|7
|0
|15
|Shamet
|27:20
|5-11
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|14
|Payton
|18:29
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|0
|McGee
|17:53
|4-4
|4-4
|1-7
|0
|3
|12
|Wainright
|9:13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Biyombo
|6:08
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|6
|Holiday
|6:08
|2-2
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|Totals
|240:00
|47-84
|24-26
|10-49
|23
|20
|129
Percentages: FG .560, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Shamet 3-6, Craig 2-2, Payne 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Holiday 1-1, Booker 1-3, Ayton 0-1, Wainright 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bridges 3, McGee).
Turnovers: 11 (Booker 3, Craig 2, Bridges, Holiday, McGee, Payne, Payton, Shamet).
Steals: 5 (Craig 2, Holiday, Payton, Wainright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chicago
|27
|21
|24
|30
|—
|102
|Phoenix
|30
|31
|34
|34
|—
|129
A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:07.