FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DeRozan33:316-147-80-12419
Green21:302-31-23-7036
Vucevic26:268-160-13-71116
Dosunmu28:472-90-01-2124
LaVine29:581-710-120-29012
Caruso25:293-70-01-3338
White25:155-112-20-21214
Jones Jr.18:391-40-01-4112
Thompson15:084-73-44-51111
Brown Jr.6:250-20-00-2010
Bradley4:580-12-20-2102
Thomas3:533-40-00-0008
Totals240:0035-8525-3113-372018102

Percentages: FG .412, FT .806.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Thomas 2-3, Caruso 2-4, White 2-6, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, LaVine 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-2, Vucevic 0-2, Dosunmu 0-3, Jones Jr. 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 11 (DeRozan 2, Jones Jr. 2, LaVine 2, Brown Jr., Caruso, Dosunmu, Thompson, Vucevic).

Steals: 6 (Vucevic 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Green, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: Vucevic, 2:00 second.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges37:474-101-20-63311
Craig31:205-52-23-92514
Ayton23:598-114-43-121220
Booker32:1210-187-71-43328
Payne29:316-131-21-27015
Shamet27:205-111-10-22214
Payton18:290-40-00-3400
McGee17:534-44-41-70312
Wainright9:130-10-00-2000
Biyombo6:083-50-01-1016
Holiday6:082-24-40-1119
Totals240:0047-8424-2610-492320129

Percentages: FG .560, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Shamet 3-6, Craig 2-2, Payne 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Holiday 1-1, Booker 1-3, Ayton 0-1, Wainright 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bridges 3, McGee).

Turnovers: 11 (Booker 3, Craig 2, Bridges, Holiday, McGee, Payne, Payton, Shamet).

Steals: 5 (Craig 2, Holiday, Payton, Wainright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago27212430102
Phoenix30313434129

A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:07.

