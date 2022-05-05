DALLAS (109)
Bullock 5-9 2-3 16, Finney-Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 1-2 2-2 4, Brunson 3-12 2-2 9, Doncic 13-22 4-5 35, Bertans 3-7 0-0 9, Chriss 1-2 3-4 5, Kleber 3-6 3-3 9, Brown 1-3 1-1 3, Burke 1-3 0-0 3, Dinwiddie 3-10 3-4 11, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-79 20-24 109.
PHOENIX (129)
Bridges 5-6 0-0 11, Crowder 4-7 4-5 15, Ayton 3-6 3-4 9, Booker 11-19 3-3 30, Paul 11-16 5-5 28, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 2-2 9, Wainright 1-1 0-0 3, McGee 3-3 0-0 6, Biyombo 4-4 1-2 9, Payne 2-4 0-0 4, Shamet 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 49-76 18-21 129.
|Dallas
|28
|32
|23
|26
|—
|109
|Phoenix
|32
|26
|31
|40
|—
|129
3-Point Goals_Dallas 17-41 (Doncic 5-10, Bullock 4-8, Bertans 3-7, Dinwiddie 2-5, Ntilikina 1-1, Burke 1-2, Brunson 1-3, Brown 0-2, Kleber 0-3), Phoenix 13-25 (Booker 5-8, Crowder 3-5, Wainright 1-1, Bridges 1-2, Paul 1-2, Shamet 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Payne 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 25 (Brunson, Doncic 5), Phoenix 34 (Crowder 7). Assists_Dallas 19 (Doncic 7), Phoenix 28 (Paul 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 26, Phoenix 28. A_17,071 (18,422)
