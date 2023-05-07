DENVER (124)
Gordon 5-10 0-0 11, Porter Jr. 4-13 1-2 11, Jokic 20-30 11-13 53, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 0-0 10, Murray 13-25 1-2 28, Green 1-2 2-2 5, Brown 2-2 1-2 5, Braun 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 50-89 17-23 124.
PHOENIX (129)
Durant 11-19 12-13 36, Okogie 2-5 0-0 4, Ayton 3-6 2-4 8, Booker 14-18 5-6 36, Payne 2-8 0-0 5, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 1-3 3-4 5, Ross 3-7 0-0 8, Landale 4-6 0-0 8, Shamet 6-9 2-2 19. Totals 46-81 24-29 129.
|Denver
|34
|27
|31
|32
|—
|124
|Phoenix
|32
|31
|35
|31
|—
|129
3-Point Goals_Denver 7-22 (Jokic 2-4, Porter Jr. 2-9, Gordon 1-2, Green 1-2, Murray 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-2), Phoenix 13-29 (Shamet 5-8, Booker 3-4, Durant 2-4, Ross 2-6, Payne 1-4, Okogie 0-1, Warren 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 32 (Porter Jr. 10), Phoenix 37 (Durant 11). Assists_Denver 28 (Jokic 11), Phoenix 28 (Booker 12). Total Fouls_Denver 19, Phoenix 24. A_17,071 (18,422)
