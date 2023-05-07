|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|35:51
|5-10
|0-0
|3-6
|3
|5
|11
|Porter Jr.
|40:49
|4-13
|1-2
|1-10
|4
|5
|11
|Jokic
|39:27
|20-30
|11-13
|1-4
|11
|2
|53
|Caldwell-Pope
|33:39
|5-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|10
|Murray
|42:05
|13-25
|1-2
|3-5
|7
|2
|28
|Brown
|20:16
|2-2
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|5
|Green
|19:41
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Braun
|8:12
|0-0
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|240:00
|50-89
|17-23
|10-32
|28
|19
|124
Percentages: FG .562, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Jokic 2-4, Porter Jr. 2-9, Gordon 1-2, Green 1-2, Murray 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jokic, Porter Jr.).
Turnovers: 8 (Jokic 6, Brown, Gordon).
Steals: 6 (Brown 2, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Murray, Porter Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Jokic, 2:36 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durant
|43:57
|11-19
|12-13
|0-11
|6
|2
|36
|Okogie
|16:36
|2-5
|0-0
|2-2
|3
|0
|4
|Ayton
|27:06
|3-6
|2-4
|4-8
|0
|4
|8
|Booker
|40:29
|14-18
|5-6
|3-6
|12
|5
|36
|Payne
|25:27
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|3
|5
|Shamet
|30:13
|6-9
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|19
|Landale
|20:38
|4-6
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|4
|8
|Warren
|18:39
|1-3
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|2
|5
|Ross
|16:48
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|8
|Craig
|0:07
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-81
|24-29
|12-37
|28
|24
|129
Percentages: FG .568, FT .828.
3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Shamet 5-8, Booker 3-4, Durant 2-4, Ross 2-6, Payne 1-4, Okogie 0-1, Warren 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayton, Durant, Landale, Okogie).
Turnovers: 13 (Booker 5, Durant 5, Payne 2, Okogie).
Steals: 6 (Durant 2, Ayton, Booker, Landale, Payne).
Technical Fouls: Ayton, 8:52 fourth.
|Denver
|34
|27
|31
|32
|—
|124
|Phoenix
|32
|31
|35
|31
|—
|129
A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:23.
