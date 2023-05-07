FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon35:515-100-03-63511
Porter Jr.40:494-131-21-104511
Jokic39:2720-3011-131-411253
Caldwell-Pope33:395-70-00-11010
Murray42:0513-251-23-57228
Brown20:162-21-21-3235
Green19:411-22-20-1025
Braun8:120-01-21-2001
Totals240:0050-8917-2310-322819124

Percentages: FG .562, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Jokic 2-4, Porter Jr. 2-9, Gordon 1-2, Green 1-2, Murray 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jokic, Porter Jr.).

Turnovers: 8 (Jokic 6, Brown, Gordon).

Steals: 6 (Brown 2, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Murray, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Jokic, 2:36 second.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durant43:5711-1912-130-116236
Okogie16:362-50-02-2304
Ayton27:063-62-44-8048
Booker40:2914-185-63-612536
Payne25:272-80-00-2435
Shamet30:136-92-20-00119
Landale20:384-60-03-5148
Warren18:391-33-40-1225
Ross16:483-70-00-2038
Craig0:070-00-00-0000
Totals240:0046-8124-2912-372824129

Percentages: FG .568, FT .828.

3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Shamet 5-8, Booker 3-4, Durant 2-4, Ross 2-6, Payne 1-4, Okogie 0-1, Warren 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayton, Durant, Landale, Okogie).

Turnovers: 13 (Booker 5, Durant 5, Payne 2, Okogie).

Steals: 6 (Durant 2, Ayton, Booker, Landale, Payne).

Technical Fouls: Ayton, 8:52 fourth.

Denver34273132124
Phoenix32313531129

A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:23.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

