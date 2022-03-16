PHOENIX (129)
Bridges 10-17 3-4 26, Craig 8-8 2-2 21, Ayton 10-19 3-4 23, Booker 15-24 1-1 36, Payne 3-10 0-0 6, Wainright 0-3 0-0 0, McGee 4-6 0-0 8, Biyombo 1-3 0-0 2, Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Payton 0-0 0-0 0, Shamet 2-4 1-2 7. Totals 53-95 10-13 129.
HOUSTON (112)
Mathews 1-4 0-0 3, Tate 4-6 2-3 10, Wood 5-12 6-9 18, Green 9-15 0-0 22, Porter Jr. 7-15 2-2 21, Martin Jr. 5-6 0-1 11, Sengun 2-5 1-2 5, Christopher 2-6 0-0 4, Nix 0-3 1-2 1, Schroder 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 42-85 12-19 112.
|Phoenix
|35
|24
|36
|34
|—
|129
|Houston
|31
|27
|24
|30
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 13-33 (Booker 5-12, Craig 3-3, Bridges 3-6, Shamet 2-4, Wainright 0-3, Payne 0-5), Houston 16-39 (Porter Jr. 5-10, Green 4-6, Schroder 3-7, Wood 2-7, Martin Jr. 1-1, Mathews 1-4, Nix 0-1, Christopher 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 49 (Craig 14), Houston 33 (Wood 9). Assists_Phoenix 32 (Payne 11), Houston 26 (Porter Jr. 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 18, Houston 13. A_18,055 (18,500)