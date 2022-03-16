FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges43:2910-173-40-35126
Craig34:018-82-23-143321
Ayton31:1610-193-46-110323
Booker36:2615-241-10-44236
Payne31:393-100-01-71136
Holiday16:200-10-00-2620
McGee15:464-60-02-5008
Shamet15:292-41-21-1237
Wainright9:090-30-00-1110
Biyombo5:411-30-00-1002
Payton0:390-00-00-0000
Totals240:0053-9510-1313-493218129

Percentages: FG .558, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Booker 5-12, Craig 3-3, Bridges 3-6, Shamet 2-4, Wainright 0-3, Payne 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Craig 2, Ayton, Booker).

Turnovers: 11 (Booker 3, Payne 2, Biyombo, Bridges, Craig, McGee, Shamet, Wainright).

Steals: 5 (Bridges 3, Holiday, Payne).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mathews13:441-40-01-2103
Tate24:054-62-32-42110
Wood27:105-126-91-91118
Green36:289-150-00-23222
Porter Jr.36:287-152-21-48221
Schroder27:507-130-00-36217
Sengun25:412-51-23-3335
Martin Jr.18:595-60-10-41011
Christopher18:032-60-00-0104
Nix11:320-31-21-2021
Totals240:0042-8512-199-332613112

Percentages: FG .494, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 16-39, .410 (Porter Jr. 5-10, Green 4-6, Schroder 3-7, Wood 2-7, Martin Jr. 1-1, Mathews 1-4, Nix 0-1, Christopher 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Porter Jr., Tate).

Turnovers: 11 (Green 4, Porter Jr. 3, Wood 3, Schroder).

Steals: 9 (Sengun 3, Mathews 2, Porter Jr. 2, Green, Martin Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Rockets, 4:41 first.

Phoenix35243634129
Houston31272430112

A_18,055 (18,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you