|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|43:29
|10-17
|3-4
|0-3
|5
|1
|26
|Craig
|34:01
|8-8
|2-2
|3-14
|3
|3
|21
|Ayton
|31:16
|10-19
|3-4
|6-11
|0
|3
|23
|Booker
|36:26
|15-24
|1-1
|0-4
|4
|2
|36
|Payne
|31:39
|3-10
|0-0
|1-7
|11
|3
|6
|Holiday
|16:20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|2
|0
|McGee
|15:46
|4-6
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|8
|Shamet
|15:29
|2-4
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|3
|7
|Wainright
|9:09
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Biyombo
|5:41
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Payton
|0:39
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|53-95
|10-13
|13-49
|32
|18
|129
Percentages: FG .558, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Booker 5-12, Craig 3-3, Bridges 3-6, Shamet 2-4, Wainright 0-3, Payne 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Craig 2, Ayton, Booker).
Turnovers: 11 (Booker 3, Payne 2, Biyombo, Bridges, Craig, McGee, Shamet, Wainright).
Steals: 5 (Bridges 3, Holiday, Payne).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mathews
|13:44
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|3
|Tate
|24:05
|4-6
|2-3
|2-4
|2
|1
|10
|Wood
|27:10
|5-12
|6-9
|1-9
|1
|1
|18
|Green
|36:28
|9-15
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|22
|Porter Jr.
|36:28
|7-15
|2-2
|1-4
|8
|2
|21
|Schroder
|27:50
|7-13
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|2
|17
|Sengun
|25:41
|2-5
|1-2
|3-3
|3
|3
|5
|Martin Jr.
|18:59
|5-6
|0-1
|0-4
|1
|0
|11
|Christopher
|18:03
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Nix
|11:32
|0-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|240:00
|42-85
|12-19
|9-33
|26
|13
|112
Percentages: FG .494, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 16-39, .410 (Porter Jr. 5-10, Green 4-6, Schroder 3-7, Wood 2-7, Martin Jr. 1-1, Mathews 1-4, Nix 0-1, Christopher 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Porter Jr., Tate).
Turnovers: 11 (Green 4, Porter Jr. 3, Wood 3, Schroder).
Steals: 9 (Sengun 3, Mathews 2, Porter Jr. 2, Green, Martin Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Rockets, 4:41 first.
|Phoenix
|35
|24
|36
|34
|—
|129
|Houston
|31
|27
|24
|30
|—
|112
A_18,055 (18,500).