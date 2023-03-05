FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durant40:2212-1710-110-73337
Okogie21:473-133-41-1029
Ayton33:544-61-22-16059
Booker39:5715-255-62-510436
Paul33:004-91-20-67211
Payne14:523-40-00-1506
Wainright13:584-60-00-00312
Ross12:530-10-01-1130
Craig12:292-50-00-0135
Landale7:421-10-02-2032
D.Lee5:521-10-00-1003
Warren3:140-10-01-1000
Totals240:0049-8920-259-412728130

Percentages: FG .551, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Wainright 4-5, Durant 3-5, Paul 2-6, D.Lee 1-1, Booker 1-3, Craig 1-4, Payne 0-1, Ross 0-1, Okogie 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ayton, Durant).

Turnovers: 9 (Payne 3, Ayton 2, Durant 2, Booker, Okogie).

Steals: 5 (Okogie 2, Ayton, Booker, Paul).

Technical Fouls: Ayton, 4:27 fourth; Booker, 00:03 fourth.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock39:204-100-00-30310
Green28:180-20-01-3030
Powell24:082-30-01-4124
Doncic35:258-2317-190-94434
Irving36:4010-197-72-47330
Hardaway Jr.30:226-103-30-11221
Wood21:385-76-71-30117
Holiday13:232-20-00-2125
Ntilikina8:400-02-20-0122
Morris2:061-10-00-2003
Totals240:0038-7735-385-311522126

Percentages: FG .494, FT .921.

3-Point Goals: 15-38, .395 (Hardaway Jr. 6-8, Irving 3-8, Bullock 2-8, Holiday 1-1, Morris 1-1, Wood 1-2, Doncic 1-9, Green 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 10 (Doncic 5, Irving 3, Hardaway Jr., Wood).

Steals: 5 (Bullock 2, Holiday 2, Wood).

Technical Fouls: Mavericks, 11:18 second; Bullock, 8:26 fourth; Doncic, 00:03 fourth.

Phoenix31283734130
Dallas25373331126

A_20,311 (19,200). T_2:33.

