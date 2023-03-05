|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durant
|40:22
|12-17
|10-11
|0-7
|3
|3
|37
|Okogie
|21:47
|3-13
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|2
|9
|Ayton
|33:54
|4-6
|1-2
|2-16
|0
|5
|9
|Booker
|39:57
|15-25
|5-6
|2-5
|10
|4
|36
|Paul
|33:00
|4-9
|1-2
|0-6
|7
|2
|11
|Payne
|14:52
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|0
|6
|Wainright
|13:58
|4-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|12
|Ross
|12:53
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|0
|Craig
|12:29
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|5
|Landale
|7:42
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|2
|D.Lee
|5:52
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Warren
|3:14
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|49-89
|20-25
|9-41
|27
|28
|130
Percentages: FG .551, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Wainright 4-5, Durant 3-5, Paul 2-6, D.Lee 1-1, Booker 1-3, Craig 1-4, Payne 0-1, Ross 0-1, Okogie 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ayton, Durant).
Turnovers: 9 (Payne 3, Ayton 2, Durant 2, Booker, Okogie).
Steals: 5 (Okogie 2, Ayton, Booker, Paul).
Technical Fouls: Ayton, 4:27 fourth; Booker, 00:03 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|39:20
|4-10
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|10
|Green
|28:18
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Powell
|24:08
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|4
|Doncic
|35:25
|8-23
|17-19
|0-9
|4
|4
|34
|Irving
|36:40
|10-19
|7-7
|2-4
|7
|3
|30
|Hardaway Jr.
|30:22
|6-10
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|2
|21
|Wood
|21:38
|5-7
|6-7
|1-3
|0
|1
|17
|Holiday
|13:23
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Ntilikina
|8:40
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Morris
|2:06
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|38-77
|35-38
|5-31
|15
|22
|126
Percentages: FG .494, FT .921.
3-Point Goals: 15-38, .395 (Hardaway Jr. 6-8, Irving 3-8, Bullock 2-8, Holiday 1-1, Morris 1-1, Wood 1-2, Doncic 1-9, Green 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 10 (Doncic 5, Irving 3, Hardaway Jr., Wood).
Steals: 5 (Bullock 2, Holiday 2, Wood).
Technical Fouls: Mavericks, 11:18 second; Bullock, 8:26 fourth; Doncic, 00:03 fourth.
|Phoenix
|31
|28
|37
|34
|—
|130
|Dallas
|25
|37
|33
|31
|—
|126
A_20,311 (19,200). T_2:33.
