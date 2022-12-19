L.A. LAKERS (104)
Brown Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Walker IV 5-13 3-3 16, Bryant 6-12 2-3 16, Beverley 4-8 1-1 9, Schroder 12-19 4-4 30, Gabriel 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 1-3 1-2 3, Christie 1-9 0-0 2, Nunn 6-12 2-2 17, Pippen Jr. 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 39-87 14-17 104.
PHOENIX (130)
Bridges 7-16 4-5 20, Craig 6-7 1-2 17, Ayton 9-11 2-4 21, Lee 5-12 0-0 15, Paul 9-18 7-8 28, Wainright 3-6 0-0 8, Saric 2-4 1-1 5, Biyombo 0-2 0-0 0, Okogie 1-5 1-2 3, Shamet 4-12 2-2 13. Totals 46-93 18-24 130.
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|20
|33
|27
|—
|104
|Phoenix
|38
|30
|31
|31
|—
|130
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 12-28 (Nunn 3-6, Walker IV 3-6, Schroder 2-2, Bryant 2-5, Brown Jr. 1-1, Pippen Jr. 1-2, Jones 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Christie 0-3), Phoenix 20-39 (Lee 5-10, Craig 4-4, Paul 3-5, Shamet 3-7, Wainright 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Ayton 1-1, Okogie 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 38 (Jones 7), Phoenix 51 (Ayton 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 13 (Schroder 4), Phoenix 21 (Paul 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 16, Phoenix 16. A_17,071 (18,422)
