CHICAGO (113)
DeRozan 11-17 7-8 29, Williams 0-8 2-2 2, Vucevic 5-9 6-7 17, Dosunmu 5-8 1-1 11, LaVine 7-15 6-7 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Terry 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 2-2 0-0 4, Caruso 4-7 4-5 14, Dragic 2-5 1-3 5, White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-82 27-33 113.
PHOENIX (132)
Bridges 3-13 2-2 8, Craig 3-7 0-0 7, Ayton 11-17 8-9 30, Booker 20-25 5-6 51, Payne 3-10 0-0 8, Wainright 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 4-6 2-2 12, Biyombo 0-2 0-0 0, Landale 1-3 2-2 4, Okogie 0-0 0-0 0, Shamet 4-7 0-0 12, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 49-93 19-21 132.
|Chicago
|25
|18
|38
|32
|—
|113
|Phoenix
|32
|32
|42
|26
|—
|132
3-Point Goals_Chicago 4-25 (Caruso 2-4, Vucevic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, DeRozan 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Terry 0-1, White 0-2, Dragic 0-3, Williams 0-3), Phoenix 15-33 (Booker 6-7, Shamet 4-7, Lee 2-3, Payne 2-3, Craig 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-1, Wainright 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-2, Bridges 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 35 (Vucevic 8), Phoenix 46 (Ayton 14). Assists_Chicago 21 (LaVine 7), Phoenix 22 (Booker, Payne 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 19, Phoenix 28. A_17,071 (18,422)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.