MINNESOTA (124)
McDaniels 2-3 0-0 4, Vanderbilt 2-3 3-3 7, Towns 8-20 5-8 23, Edwards 9-20 5-6 27, Nowell 4-8 0-0 10, Prince 5-8 2-3 14, Reid 2-4 2-2 6, Beasley 9-18 4-4 26, McLaughlin 3-6 1-1 7, Okogie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-90 22-27 124.
PHOENIX (134)
Bridges 6-9 4-4 18, Johnson 8-13 2-3 23, Biyombo 6-9 2-5 14, Booker 10-26 5-6 29, Paul 5-9 7-9 21, Wainright 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 2-5 5-7 10, Payton 0-0 0-0 0, Shamet 5-10 3-3 17. Totals 43-84 28-37 134.
|Minnesota
|32
|34
|27
|31
|—
|124
|Phoenix
|40
|34
|26
|34
|—
|134
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 14-39 (Beasley 4-10, Edwards 4-11, Nowell 2-4, Prince 2-4, Towns 2-7, McLaughlin 0-2), Phoenix 20-39 (Johnson 5-9, Paul 4-5, Shamet 4-8, Booker 4-10, Bridges 2-4, Wainright 0-2). Fouled Out_Minnesota None, Phoenix 1 (Smith). Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Towns 9), Phoenix 49 (Biyombo 12). Assists_Minnesota 20 (Edwards 10), Phoenix 36 (Paul 14). Total Fouls_Minnesota 26, Phoenix 22. A_17,071 (18,422)