PHOENIX (135)
Bridges 4-10 0-0 10, Crowder 3-4 0-0 9, Ayton 3-3 0-0 6, Booker 11-18 7-10 30, Paul 4-10 2-2 10, Wainright 3-4 0-0 7, McGee 9-10 2-4 20, J.Smith 0-3 3-4 3, Biyombo 3-6 1-2 7, Payne 8-12 1-1 20, Payton 1-1 0-0 2, Shamet 2-6 6-7 11. Totals 51-87 22-30 135.
DETROIT (108)
Bey 3-9 0-0 8, Diallo 4-8 2-3 10, Stewart 2-8 1-1 5, Cunningham 9-15 2-3 21, Hayes 3-6 2-2 9, J.Jackson 0-2 1-2 1, Lyles 6-8 6-13 18, Garza 2-3 0-0 5, Joseph 5-11 7-8 21, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Stanley 3-8 2-2 8. Totals 38-82 23-34 108.
|Phoenix
|39
|25
|39
|32
|—
|135
|Detroit
|35
|19
|28
|26
|—
|108
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 11-27 (Crowder 3-4, Payne 3-6, Bridges 2-6, Shamet 1-4, Booker 1-5), Detroit 9-25 (Joseph 4-6, Bey 2-6, Hayes 1-2, Cunningham 1-3, Stanley 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 51 (Crowder 11), Detroit 32 (Lyles, Stewart 6). Assists_Phoenix 30 (Paul 6), Detroit 25 (Joseph 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 26, Detroit 20. A_18,178 (20,491)