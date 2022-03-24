PHOENIX (140)
Bridges 8-9 3-3 22, Crowder 4-8 0-1 12, Ayton 8-14 0-0 16, Booker 16-25 15-17 49, Paul 6-10 4-4 17, Craig 3-7 0-0 8, McGee 1-2 1-2 3, Biyombo 1-2 0-2 2, Payne 4-7 0-0 9, Shamet 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 52-86 23-29 140.
DENVER (130)
Gordon 10-16 1-1 21, Je.Green 4-6 0-0 11, Jokic 9-10 9-11 28, Barton 7-10 1-2 17, Morris 5-10 1-1 15, Ja.Green 0-3 1-2 1, Cousins 4-8 1-1 10, Hyland 7-13 5-9 23, Reed 2-4 0-0 4, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-81 19-27 130.
|Phoenix
|31
|35
|38
|36
|—
|140
|Denver
|31
|37
|38
|24
|—
|130
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 13-27 (Crowder 4-7, Bridges 3-4, Booker 2-5, Craig 2-5, Payne 1-2, Paul 1-3, Shamet 0-1), Denver 15-32 (Morris 4-6, Hyland 4-8, Je.Green 3-3, Barton 2-3, Jokic 1-2, Cousins 1-4, Gordon 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Ja.Green 0-2, Reed 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 29 (Ayton 7), Denver 37 (Cousins, Gordon, Ja.Green, Jokic 6). Assists_Phoenix 32 (Paul 13), Denver 27 (Barton 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 23, Denver 22. A_19,520 (19,520)
