FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges38:078-93-30-12122
Crowder29:094-80-11-61412
Ayton32:388-140-02-70516
Booker38:5616-2515-170-410349
Paul30:046-104-40-413017
Craig19:183-70-01-2118
Shamet18:301-20-01-2022
Payne17:564-70-00-1539
McGee10:181-21-20-1033
Biyombo5:041-20-20-1012
Totals240:0052-8623-295-293223140

Percentages: FG .605, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Crowder 4-7, Bridges 3-4, Booker 2-5, Craig 2-5, Payne 1-2, Paul 1-3, Shamet 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Booker, Crowder, Paul).

Turnovers: 8 (Paul 3, Booker 2, Crowder 2, Ayton).

Steals: 7 (Booker 3, Ayton, Craig, Crowder, Paul).

Technical Fouls: Crowder, 3:05 second.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon33:1910-161-13-60221
Je.Green23:274-60-00-11111
Jokic32:199-109-112-66228
Barton30:447-101-21-58217
Morris26:325-101-10-24215
Hyland24:447-135-90-23423
Ja.Green20:380-31-22-6121
Rivers18:430-10-00-0030
Cousins15:414-81-11-63210
Reed13:532-40-01-3124
Totals240:0048-8119-2710-372722130

Percentages: FG .593, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 15-32, .469 (Morris 4-6, Hyland 4-8, Je.Green 3-3, Barton 2-3, Jokic 1-2, Cousins 1-4, Gordon 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Ja.Green 0-2, Reed 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hyland, Morris).

Turnovers: 16 (Jokic 8, Gordon 2, Morris 2, Barton, Cousins, Ja.Green, Reed).

Steals: 5 (Jokic 3, Hyland, Je.Green).

Technical Fouls: Green, 7:53 third.

Phoenix31353836140
Denver31373824130

A_19,520 (19,520). T_2:17.

