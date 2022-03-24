|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|38:07
|8-9
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|1
|22
|Crowder
|29:09
|4-8
|0-1
|1-6
|1
|4
|12
|Ayton
|32:38
|8-14
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|5
|16
|Booker
|38:56
|16-25
|15-17
|0-4
|10
|3
|49
|Paul
|30:04
|6-10
|4-4
|0-4
|13
|0
|17
|Craig
|19:18
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|8
|Shamet
|18:30
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Payne
|17:56
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|3
|9
|McGee
|10:18
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Biyombo
|5:04
|1-2
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|52-86
|23-29
|5-29
|32
|23
|140
Percentages: FG .605, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Crowder 4-7, Bridges 3-4, Booker 2-5, Craig 2-5, Payne 1-2, Paul 1-3, Shamet 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Booker, Crowder, Paul).
Turnovers: 8 (Paul 3, Booker 2, Crowder 2, Ayton).
Steals: 7 (Booker 3, Ayton, Craig, Crowder, Paul).
Technical Fouls: Crowder, 3:05 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|33:19
|10-16
|1-1
|3-6
|0
|2
|21
|Je.Green
|23:27
|4-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|11
|Jokic
|32:19
|9-10
|9-11
|2-6
|6
|2
|28
|Barton
|30:44
|7-10
|1-2
|1-5
|8
|2
|17
|Morris
|26:32
|5-10
|1-1
|0-2
|4
|2
|15
|Hyland
|24:44
|7-13
|5-9
|0-2
|3
|4
|23
|Ja.Green
|20:38
|0-3
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|2
|1
|Rivers
|18:43
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Cousins
|15:41
|4-8
|1-1
|1-6
|3
|2
|10
|Reed
|13:53
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|48-81
|19-27
|10-37
|27
|22
|130
Percentages: FG .593, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 15-32, .469 (Morris 4-6, Hyland 4-8, Je.Green 3-3, Barton 2-3, Jokic 1-2, Cousins 1-4, Gordon 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Ja.Green 0-2, Reed 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hyland, Morris).
Turnovers: 16 (Jokic 8, Gordon 2, Morris 2, Barton, Cousins, Ja.Green, Reed).
Steals: 5 (Jokic 3, Hyland, Je.Green).
Technical Fouls: Green, 7:53 third.
|Phoenix
|31
|35
|38
|36
|—
|140
|Denver
|31
|37
|38
|24
|—
|130
A_19,520 (19,520). T_2:17.
