PHOENIX (69)
Peddy 2-4 0-0 5, Turner 1-3 0-0 2, Charles 2-8 0-2 4, Diggins-Smith 6-20 0-0 14, Taurasi 8-16 2-2 24, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-5 1-1 9, DeShields 4-13 2-3 11. Totals 26-69 5-8 69.
SEATTLE (64)
Talbot 3-11 0-0 8, Williams 2-8 2-2 7, Magbegor 4-10 0-0 8, Bird 1-11 0-0 2, Loyd 8-23 5-7 26, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, Lavender 3-4 0-0 6, January 2-8 1-1 5. Totals 24-77 8-10 64.
|Phoenix
|14
|20
|15
|20
|—
|69
|Seattle
|13
|19
|17
|15
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 12-32 (Taurasi 6-12, Cunningham 2-4, Diggins-Smith 2-9, DeShields 1-3, Peddy 1-3, Charles 0-1), Seattle 8-31 (Loyd 5-11, Talbot 2-5, Williams 1-2, Magbegor 0-1, January 0-4, Bird 0-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 42 (Turner 14), Seattle 39 (Talbot 14). Assists_Phoenix 19 (Diggins-Smith 5), Seattle 12 (Bird, Loyd, Talbot 3). Total Fouls_Phoenix 14, Seattle 11. A_12,453 (15,354)
