NEW YORK (62)
Allen 1-9 2-2 5, Howard 3-7 0-0 6, Dolson 1-5 1-2 3, Dangerfield 1-6 1-2 4, Ionescu 6-15 7-8 20, Onyenwere 0-3 2-2 2, Laney 3-9 0-0 7, Willoughby 0-1 0-0 0, Xu 3-7 0-0 6, Johannes 2-4 0-0 6, Whitcomb 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-68 13-16 62.
PHOENIX (76)
Cunningham 5-16 6-7 18, Peddy 7-17 2-2 20, Turner 2-2 0-0 4, DeShields 10-26 4-4 25, Simms 2-8 1-2 6, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 27-72 14-16 76.
|New York
|16
|18
|12
|16
|—
|62
|Phoenix
|25
|18
|15
|18
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_New York 7-32 (Johannes 2-4, Whitcomb 1-2, Dangerfield 1-4, Laney 1-4, Allen 1-7, Ionescu 1-8, Dolson 0-1, Howard 0-1, Willoughby 0-1), Phoenix 8-27 (Peddy 4-11, Cunningham 2-8, DeShields 1-3, Simms 1-3, Thomas 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 35 (Dolson 7), Phoenix 40 (Cunningham, DeShields, Simms 8). Assists_New York 18 (Ionescu 5), Phoenix 15 (Turner 4). Total Fouls_New York 23, Phoenix 18. A_11,724 (18,422)
