WASHINGTON (75)
Clark 2-7 2-2 7, Delle Donne 6-13 5-5 19, Austin 1-3 3-4 5, Atkins 5-16 1-2 14, Cloud 4-9 0-0 9, Hines-Allen 1-7 7-8 9, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Machida 0-1 2-2 2, Walker-Kimbrough 3-8 1-1 8. Totals 22-65 23-26 75.
PHOENIX (80)
Cunningham 4-11 2-2 13, Peddy 4-11 4-6 12, Turner 1-7 0-0 2, Diggins-Smith 7-20 8-8 24, Taurasi 10-17 4-4 29, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, DeShields 0-1 0-0 0, Simms 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-69 18-20 80.
|Washington
|26
|19
|15
|15
|—
|75
|Phoenix
|11
|32
|15
|22
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Washington 8-27 (Atkins 3-10, Delle Donne 2-6, Clark 1-3, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Cloud 1-5), Phoenix 10-26 (Taurasi 5-9, Cunningham 3-10, Diggins-Smith 2-5, Peddy 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 42 (Delle Donne 12), Phoenix 31 (Cunningham, Taurasi 7). Assists_Washington 15 (Cloud 7), Phoenix 16 (Diggins-Smith 9). Total Fouls_Washington 19, Phoenix 20.
