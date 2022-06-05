LOS ANGELES (74)
N.Ogwumike 8-11 3-4 19, Samuelson 2-6 0-0 4, Cambage 3-5 2-4 8, Brown 2-5 0-0 6, Canada 1-9 0-0 2, Nelson-Ododa 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, C.Ogwumike 3-9 3-4 9, Carter 5-5 0-0 10, Sykes 4-8 3-4 14. Totals 29-59 11-16 74.
PHOENIX (81)
Cunningham 1-7 0-0 3, DeShields 4-8 2-2 11, Turner 3-5 3-4 9, Diggins-Smith 10-16 6-6 29, Taurasi 6-15 4-5 19, Gustafson 0-2 0-0 0, Peddy 3-6 3-3 10. Totals 27-59 18-20 81.
|Los Angeles
|18
|22
|19
|15
|—
|74
|Phoenix
|21
|22
|15
|23
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 5-16 (Sykes 3-5, Brown 2-5, C.Ogwumike 0-2, Canada 0-2, Samuelson 0-2), Phoenix 9-24 (Diggins-Smith 3-4, Taurasi 3-9, DeShields 1-2, Peddy 1-4, Cunningham 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 28 (N.Ogwumike 7), Phoenix 24 (Turner 9). Assists_Los Angeles 19 (Canada, Samuelson 4), Phoenix 17 (Taurasi 7). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 18, Phoenix 19. A_10,151 (18,422)
