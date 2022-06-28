INDIANA (71)
Smith 5-10 4-6 15, Vivians 5-8 0-0 12, Egbo 1-5 1-2 3, K.Mitchell 5-16 9-9 22, Robinson 3-6 0-1 7, Cannon 5-8 2-2 12, Engstler 0-4 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Hull 0-2 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 16-20 71.
PHOENIX (83)
Cunningham 5-10 2-2 16, Peddy 0-5 4-4 4, Turner 1-3 0-0 2, Diggins-Smith 6-17 3-3 17, Taurasi 7-17 6-7 27, Gray 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Gustafson 1-1 0-0 2, DeShields 4-12 3-4 11, Simms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-69 18-20 83.
|Indiana
|21
|20
|17
|13
|—
|71
|Phoenix
|22
|23
|21
|17
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-12 (K.Mitchell 3-6, Vivians 2-4, Robinson 1-1, Smith 1-1), Phoenix 13-33 (Taurasi 7-15, Cunningham 4-8, Diggins-Smith 2-5, DeShields 0-1, Gray 0-1, Peddy 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 36 (Smith 10), Phoenix 30 (Turner 8). Assists_Indiana 13 (K.Mitchell, Robinson 4), Phoenix 19 (Peddy 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 24, Phoenix 22. A_5,044 (18,422)
