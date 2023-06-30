INDIANA (63)
Hull 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 4-9 2-2 10, Boston 3-7 0-0 6, Mitchell 5-15 3-4 15, Wheeler 3-8 0-0 8, Cannon 1-5 2-2 4, Saxton 0-1 0-0 0, Egbo 0-3 0-0 0, Berger 0-0 2-2 2, Caldwell 1-3 0-0 3, Vivians 1-4 0-0 2, Wallace 4-13 0-0 9. Totals 24-72 9-10 63.
PHOENIX (85)
Cunningham 0-1 2-2 2, Turner 5-5 1-1 11, Griner 10-16 2-4 22, Jefferson 4-7 1-1 9, Taurasi 6-13 1-4 17, Onyenwere 3-6 2-2 9, Sissoko 2-4 0-0 4, Coates 1-1 0-0 2, Simms 1-5 0-0 2, Sutton 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 34-64 11-16 85.
|Indiana
|23
|12
|16
|12
|—
|63
|Phoenix
|31
|21
|20
|13
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-17 (Wheeler 2-4, Mitchell 2-8, Caldwell 1-1, Wallace 1-2, Cannon 0-1, Vivians 0-1), Phoenix 6-19 (Taurasi 4-9, Onyenwere 1-3, Sutton 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Simms 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 33 (Boston, Smith 9), Phoenix 30 (Onyenwere 7). Assists_Indiana 17 (Boston, Mitchell, Wheeler 4), Phoenix 28 (Taurasi 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Phoenix 17. A_9,047 (18,422)
