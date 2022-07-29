LOS ANGELES (80)
N.Ogwumike 6-14 3-3 15, Samuelson 0-7 2-2 2, C.Ogwumike 2-6 0-0 4, Sykes 4-7 0-0 8, Toliver 3-10 4-4 10, Nelson-Ododa 1-2 3-6 5, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Canada 2-5 5-7 10, Carter 8-10 6-6 23, Smith 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-67 23-28 80.
PHOENIX (90)
Cunningham 3-9 0-0 8, Peddy 5-8 1-1 12, Turner 1-3 0-0 2, Diggins-Smith 12-20 3-4 27, Taurasi 7-18 11-12 30, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 2-4 0-0 5, Simms 2-2 2-4 6. Totals 32-64 17-21 90.
|Los Angeles
|17
|15
|22
|26
|—
|80
|Phoenix
|26
|28
|17
|19
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 3-21 (Carter 1-1, Canada 1-2, Smith 1-2, Brown 0-1, Walker 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-2, Samuelson 0-6, Toliver 0-6), Phoenix 9-25 (Taurasi 5-13, Cunningham 2-6, Gustafson 1-2, Peddy 1-2, Diggins-Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 31 (N.Ogwumike 11), Phoenix 32 (Turner 7). Assists_Los Angeles 18 (N.Ogwumike 5), Phoenix 21 (Diggins-Smith 6). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 21, Phoenix 24. A_8,124 (18,422)
