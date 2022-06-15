PHOENIX (93)
DeShields 5-9 6-6 16, Turner 3-4 0-0 6, Charles 11-21 4-4 29, Diggins-Smith 6-12 0-1 13, Taurasi 5-10 3-3 17, Gustafson 3-4 0-0 6, Peddy 0-4 4-4 4, Simms 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-67 17-18 93.
INDIANA (80)
Smith 1-7 2-2 4, Vivians 5-18 3-3 14, Egbo 6-13 0-0 12, K.Mitchell 10-20 3-3 26, Robinson 0-4 3-4 3, Cannon 1-5 2-2 4, Engstler 2-4 0-0 5, Henderson 1-2 0-0 3, Hull 1-1 3-4 5, T.Mitchell 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 29-78 16-18 80.
|Phoenix
|20
|33
|21
|19
|—
|93
|Indiana
|11
|25
|25
|19
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-26 (Taurasi 4-8, Charles 3-5, Diggins-Smith 1-4, Simms 0-2, DeShields 0-3, Peddy 0-4), Indiana 6-21 (K.Mitchell 3-8, Engstler 1-1, Henderson 1-2, Vivians 1-5, Cannon 0-1, Robinson 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 33 (Turner 10), Indiana 39 (Smith 14). Assists_Phoenix 24 (Peddy 7), Indiana 19 (Robinson 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 20, Indiana 19.
