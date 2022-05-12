SEATTLE (77)
Lavender 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 2-11 0-0 5, Magbegor 5-12 1-3 11, Bird 4-9 2-2 14, Loyd 9-19 4-5 26, Gray 2-3 3-4 8, Talbot 3-8 0-0 7, January 1-4 2-2 4, Perez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 12-16 77.
PHOENIX (97)
Peddy 3-4 3-3 10, Turner 2-3 0-0 4, Charles 8-13 3-4 22, Diggins-Smith 7-14 3-4 19, Taurasi 4-8 3-4 15, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Anigwe 1-1 0-0 2, Gustafson 3-3 0-1 6, Cunningham 2-4 1-1 7, DeShields 6-13 0-0 12. Totals 36-63 13-17 97.
|Seattle
|18
|13
|32
|14
|—
|77
|Phoenix
|16
|23
|32
|26
|—
|97
3-Point Goals_Seattle 11-28 (Bird 4-7, Loyd 4-7, Gray 1-1, Talbot 1-4, Williams 1-4, Lavender 0-1, Magbegor 0-1, January 0-3), Phoenix 12-21 (Taurasi 4-6, Charles 3-4, Cunningham 2-3, Diggins-Smith 2-4, Peddy 1-1, DeShields 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 29 (Lavender, Loyd, Magbegor, Williams 5), Phoenix 37 (Charles 11). Assists_Seattle 20 (Bird 6), Phoenix 26 (Diggins-Smith, Peddy 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 21, Phoenix 22. A_6,098 (18,422)
