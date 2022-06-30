INDIANA (78)
Smith 3-12 2-3 8, Vivians 5-14 1-2 13, Egbo 4-5 1-2 9, K.Mitchell 8-16 1-1 21, Robinson 2-5 2-2 7, Cannon 2-2 2-4 7, Engstler 1-3 5-5 7, Hartley 0-0 1-2 1, Henderson 2-3 0-0 5, Hull 0-1 0-0 0, Pointer 0-0 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 15-21 78.
PHOENIX (99)
Cunningham 4-10 2-2 14, Peddy 6-10 1-1 13, Turner 5-6 1-2 11, Diggins-Smith 7-15 2-2 17, Taurasi 4-10 0-0 11, Gray 5-5 1-2 11, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 3-5 0-0 7, DeShields 4-8 5-8 13, Simms 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 38-70 14-19 99.
|Indiana
|25
|18
|20
|15
|—
|78
|Phoenix
|24
|25
|26
|24
|—
|99
3-Point Goals_Indiana 9-21 (K.Mitchell 4-7, Vivians 2-7, Cannon 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Henderson 1-2, T.Mitchell 0-1, Smith 0-2), Phoenix 9-24 (Cunningham 4-9, Taurasi 3-8, Gustafson 1-1, Diggins-Smith 1-4, DeShields 0-1, Peddy 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 30 (Engstler 8), Phoenix 32 (Turner 11). Assists_Indiana 18 (K.Mitchell 5), Phoenix 29 (Diggins-Smith, Taurasi 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Phoenix 20. A_5,833 (18,422)
