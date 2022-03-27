|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|63
|34.4
|602-1302
|.462
|167-445
|288-331
|.870
|1659
|26.3
|Ayton
|53
|29.4
|407-632
|.644
|6-17
|97-129
|.752
|917
|17.3
|Paul
|59
|33.0
|331-677
|.489
|61-185
|160-189
|.847
|883
|15.0
|Bridges
|74
|35.4
|415-779
|.533
|110-293
|116-140
|.829
|1056
|14.3
|Johnson
|60
|26.3
|261-549
|.475
|159-355
|89-102
|.873
|770
|12.8
|Payne
|52
|22.5
|221-538
|.411
|65-192
|75-89
|.843
|582
|11.2
|Kaminsky
|9
|20.1
|36-66
|.545
|5-15
|18-20
|.900
|95
|10.6
|Crowder
|62
|28.1
|204-505
|.404
|117-336
|67-85
|.788
|592
|9.5
|McGee
|68
|15.5
|267-418
|.639
|2-8
|96-135
|.711
|632
|9.3
|Shamet
|61
|20.7
|159-410
|.388
|108-287
|66-78
|.846
|492
|8.1
|Holiday
|17
|17.1
|44-94
|.468
|13-24
|22-23
|.957
|123
|7.2
|Craig
|19
|21.8
|50-111
|.450
|19-62
|12-17
|.706
|131
|6.9
|Smith
|29
|13.2
|63-137
|.460
|9-39
|40-52
|.769
|175
|6.0
|Biyombo
|30
|13.2
|68-114
|.596
|0-0
|31-59
|.525
|167
|5.6
|Bass
|2
|3.5
|2-6
|.333
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|3.0
|Payton
|47
|10.9
|61-159
|.384
|4-16
|12-30
|.400
|138
|2.9
|Nader
|14
|10.4
|12-35
|.343
|4-14
|6-10
|.600
|34
|2.4
|Jackson
|6
|5.8
|5-14
|.357
|3-9
|0-0
|.000
|13
|2.2
|Wainright
|41
|7.0
|25-73
|.342
|11-42
|5-10
|.500
|66
|1.6
|Hutchison
|6
|3.7
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.7
|Terry
|3
|6.0
|0-5
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Walker
|2
|4.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|74
|240.7
|3234-6630
|.488
|863-2343
|1204-1503
|.801
|8535
|115.3
|OPPONENTS
|74
|240.7
|2908-6557
|.443
|860-2539
|1235-1627
|.759
|7911
|106.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|43
|277
|320
|5.1
|314
|5.0
|162
|0
|76
|154
|26
|Ayton
|137
|393
|530
|10.0
|75
|1.4
|125
|0
|38
|81
|37
|Paul
|16
|247
|263
|4.5
|632
|10.7
|118
|1
|109
|141
|19
|Bridges
|71
|248
|319
|4.3
|172
|2.3
|142
|0
|88
|57
|33
|Johnson
|36
|210
|246
|4.1
|89
|1.5
|102
|0
|50
|36
|14
|Payne
|21
|134
|155
|3.0
|253
|4.9
|108
|0
|35
|94
|16
|Kaminsky
|11
|30
|41
|4.6
|13
|1.4
|14
|0
|8
|5
|7
|Crowder
|29
|297
|326
|5.3
|112
|1.8
|156
|0
|85
|54
|28
|McGee
|148
|298
|446
|6.6
|39
|.6
|169
|0
|19
|86
|75
|Shamet
|15
|97
|112
|1.8
|97
|1.6
|80
|0
|26
|36
|7
|Holiday
|11
|33
|44
|2.6
|63
|3.7
|21
|0
|16
|22
|0
|Craig
|19
|78
|97
|5.1
|28
|1.5
|37
|0
|15
|20
|13
|Smith
|55
|84
|139
|4.8
|6
|.2
|52
|0
|6
|22
|18
|Biyombo
|51
|77
|128
|4.3
|18
|.6
|59
|0
|11
|21
|20
|Bass
|2
|2
|4
|2.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Payton
|21
|64
|85
|1.8
|94
|2.0
|36
|0
|24
|45
|6
|Nader
|4
|23
|27
|1.9
|7
|.5
|20
|0
|8
|11
|4
|Jackson
|1
|6
|7
|1.2
|2
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wainright
|19
|24
|43
|1.0
|11
|.3
|41
|0
|11
|12
|6
|Hutchison
|0
|5
|5
|.8
|2
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Terry
|8
|7
|15
|5.0
|2
|.7
|4
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Walker
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|TEAM
|718
|2635
|3353
|45.3
|2030
|27.4
|1453
|1
|629
|952
|329
|OPPONENTS
|780
|2486
|3266
|44.1
|1676
|22.6
|1407
|5
|556
|1085
|290
