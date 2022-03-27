AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Booker6334.4602-1302.462167-445288-331.870165926.3
Ayton5329.4407-632.6446-1797-129.75291717.3
Paul5933.0331-677.48961-185160-189.84788315.0
Bridges7435.4415-779.533110-293116-140.829105614.3
Johnson6026.3261-549.475159-35589-102.87377012.8
Payne5222.5221-538.41165-19275-89.84358211.2
Kaminsky920.136-66.5455-1518-20.9009510.6
Crowder6228.1204-505.404117-33667-85.7885929.5
McGee6815.5267-418.6392-896-135.7116329.3
Shamet6120.7159-410.388108-28766-78.8464928.1
Holiday1717.144-94.46813-2422-23.9571237.2
Craig1921.850-111.45019-6212-17.7061316.9
Smith2913.263-137.4609-3940-52.7691756.0
Biyombo3013.268-114.5960-031-59.5251675.6
Bass23.52-6.3330-22-21.00063.0
Payton4710.961-159.3844-1612-30.4001382.9
Nader1410.412-35.3434-146-10.600342.4
Jackson65.85-14.3573-90-0.000132.2
Wainright417.025-73.34211-425-10.500661.6
Hutchison63.71-2.5000-02-21.00040.7
Terry36.00-5.0000-00-0.00000.0
Walker24.00-4.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM74240.73234-6630.488863-23431204-1503.8018535115.3
OPPONENTS74240.72908-6557.443860-25391235-1627.7597911106.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Booker432773205.13145.016207615426
Ayton13739353010.0751.41250388137
Paul162472634.563210.7118110914119
Bridges712483194.31722.31420885733
Johnson362102464.1891.51020503614
Payne211341553.02534.91080359416
Kaminsky1130414.6131.4140857
Crowder292973265.31121.81560855428
McGee1482984466.639.61690198675
Shamet15971121.8971.680026367
Holiday1133442.6633.721016220
Craig1978975.1281.5370152013
Smith55841394.86.252062218
Biyombo51771284.318.6590112120
Bass2242.00.020120
Payton2164851.8942.036024456
Nader423271.97.52008114
Jackson1671.22.330010
Wainright1924431.011.341011126
Hutchison055.82.310040
Terry87155.02.740150
Walker011.51.510200
TEAM7182635335345.3203027.414531629952329
OPPONENTS7802486326644.1167622.6140755561085290

