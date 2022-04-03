AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Booker6634.5637-1373.464175-464308-356.865175726.6
Ayton5629.5423-665.6366-17104-140.74395617.1
Paul6233.0348-707.49263-193166-198.83892514.9
Bridges7735.5436-815.535113-300122-148.824110714.4
Johnson6126.2261-554.471159-35890-104.86577112.6
Payne5522.1231-558.41467-19875-89.84360411.0
Kaminsky920.136-66.5455-1518-20.9009510.6
Crowder6528.3212-526.403124-35371-89.7986199.5
McGee6915.6271-425.6382-896-135.7116409.3
Shamet6420.5169-428.395114-29967-80.8385198.1
Holiday1717.144-94.46813-2422-23.9571237.2
Craig2221.055-125.44021-7212-17.7061436.5
Smith2913.263-137.4609-3940-52.7691756.0
Biyombo3213.272-124.5810-031-62.5001755.5
Bass23.52-6.3330-22-21.00063.0
Payton4710.961-159.3844-1612-30.4001382.9
Nader1410.412-35.3434-146-10.600342.4
Jackson65.85-14.3573-90-0.000132.2
Wainright417.025-73.34211-425-10.500661.6
Hutchison63.71-2.5000-02-21.00040.7
Terry36.00-5.0000-00-0.00000.0
Walker24.00-4.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM77240.63364-6895.488893-24251249-1567.7978870115.2
OPPONENTS77240.63026-6831.443890-26371298-1706.7618240107.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Booker442873315.03224.917407616026
Ayton14142957010.2781.41340398937
Paul192522714.466510.7125111414720
Bridges732603334.31782.31450926436
Johnson362122484.1891.51040503914
Payne211411622.92644.81140369716
Kaminsky1130414.6131.4140857
Crowder293133425.31181.81680915529
McGee1503084586.639.61700208977
Shamet15971121.81011.683027377
Holiday1133442.6633.721016220
Craig20811014.6281.3440182214
Smith55841394.86.252062218
Biyombo57821394.318.6620112422
Bass2242.00.020120
Payton2164851.8942.036024456
Nader423271.97.52008114
Jackson1671.22.330010
Wainright1924431.011.341011126
Hutchison055.82.310040
Terry87155.02.740150
Walker011.51.510200
TEAM7372741347845.2210127.315181651999339
OPPONENTS8182589340744.2175422.8146865761129300

