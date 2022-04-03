|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|66
|34.5
|637-1373
|.464
|175-464
|308-356
|.865
|1757
|26.6
|Ayton
|56
|29.5
|423-665
|.636
|6-17
|104-140
|.743
|956
|17.1
|Paul
|62
|33.0
|348-707
|.492
|63-193
|166-198
|.838
|925
|14.9
|Bridges
|77
|35.5
|436-815
|.535
|113-300
|122-148
|.824
|1107
|14.4
|Johnson
|61
|26.2
|261-554
|.471
|159-358
|90-104
|.865
|771
|12.6
|Payne
|55
|22.1
|231-558
|.414
|67-198
|75-89
|.843
|604
|11.0
|Kaminsky
|9
|20.1
|36-66
|.545
|5-15
|18-20
|.900
|95
|10.6
|Crowder
|65
|28.3
|212-526
|.403
|124-353
|71-89
|.798
|619
|9.5
|McGee
|69
|15.6
|271-425
|.638
|2-8
|96-135
|.711
|640
|9.3
|Shamet
|64
|20.5
|169-428
|.395
|114-299
|67-80
|.838
|519
|8.1
|Holiday
|17
|17.1
|44-94
|.468
|13-24
|22-23
|.957
|123
|7.2
|Craig
|22
|21.0
|55-125
|.440
|21-72
|12-17
|.706
|143
|6.5
|Smith
|29
|13.2
|63-137
|.460
|9-39
|40-52
|.769
|175
|6.0
|Biyombo
|32
|13.2
|72-124
|.581
|0-0
|31-62
|.500
|175
|5.5
|Bass
|2
|3.5
|2-6
|.333
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|3.0
|Payton
|47
|10.9
|61-159
|.384
|4-16
|12-30
|.400
|138
|2.9
|Nader
|14
|10.4
|12-35
|.343
|4-14
|6-10
|.600
|34
|2.4
|Jackson
|6
|5.8
|5-14
|.357
|3-9
|0-0
|.000
|13
|2.2
|Wainright
|41
|7.0
|25-73
|.342
|11-42
|5-10
|.500
|66
|1.6
|Hutchison
|6
|3.7
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.7
|Terry
|3
|6.0
|0-5
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Walker
|2
|4.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|77
|240.6
|3364-6895
|.488
|893-2425
|1249-1567
|.797
|8870
|115.2
|OPPONENTS
|77
|240.6
|3026-6831
|.443
|890-2637
|1298-1706
|.761
|8240
|107.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|44
|287
|331
|5.0
|322
|4.9
|174
|0
|76
|160
|26
|Ayton
|141
|429
|570
|10.2
|78
|1.4
|134
|0
|39
|89
|37
|Paul
|19
|252
|271
|4.4
|665
|10.7
|125
|1
|114
|147
|20
|Bridges
|73
|260
|333
|4.3
|178
|2.3
|145
|0
|92
|64
|36
|Johnson
|36
|212
|248
|4.1
|89
|1.5
|104
|0
|50
|39
|14
|Payne
|21
|141
|162
|2.9
|264
|4.8
|114
|0
|36
|97
|16
|Kaminsky
|11
|30
|41
|4.6
|13
|1.4
|14
|0
|8
|5
|7
|Crowder
|29
|313
|342
|5.3
|118
|1.8
|168
|0
|91
|55
|29
|McGee
|150
|308
|458
|6.6
|39
|.6
|170
|0
|20
|89
|77
|Shamet
|15
|97
|112
|1.8
|101
|1.6
|83
|0
|27
|37
|7
|Holiday
|11
|33
|44
|2.6
|63
|3.7
|21
|0
|16
|22
|0
|Craig
|20
|81
|101
|4.6
|28
|1.3
|44
|0
|18
|22
|14
|Smith
|55
|84
|139
|4.8
|6
|.2
|52
|0
|6
|22
|18
|Biyombo
|57
|82
|139
|4.3
|18
|.6
|62
|0
|11
|24
|22
|Bass
|2
|2
|4
|2.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Payton
|21
|64
|85
|1.8
|94
|2.0
|36
|0
|24
|45
|6
|Nader
|4
|23
|27
|1.9
|7
|.5
|20
|0
|8
|11
|4
|Jackson
|1
|6
|7
|1.2
|2
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wainright
|19
|24
|43
|1.0
|11
|.3
|41
|0
|11
|12
|6
|Hutchison
|0
|5
|5
|.8
|2
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Terry
|8
|7
|15
|5.0
|2
|.7
|4
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Walker
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|TEAM
|737
|2741
|3478
|45.2
|2101
|27.3
|1518
|1
|651
|999
|339
|OPPONENTS
|818
|2589
|3407
|44.2
|1754
|22.8
|1468
|6
|576
|1129
|300
