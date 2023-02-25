|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|34
|33.9
|324-683
|.474
|74-211
|180-211
|.853
|902
|26.5
|Ayton
|52
|30.2
|422-712
|.593
|7-23
|119-161
|.739
|970
|18.7
|Bridges
|56
|36.4
|354-764
|.463
|101-261
|156-174
|.897
|965
|17.2
|Johnson
|17
|25.2
|82-173
|.474
|45-99
|27-33
|.818
|236
|13.9
|Paul
|40
|32.0
|191-444
|.430
|62-165
|105-128
|.820
|549
|13.7
|Ross
|2
|24.0
|10-24
|.417
|4-14
|1-2
|.500
|25
|12.5
|Payne
|29
|23.7
|132-317
|.416
|51-132
|39-53
|.736
|354
|12.2
|Shamet
|30
|21.4
|92-242
|.380
|61-162
|41-45
|.911
|286
|9.5
|D.Lee
|61
|22.0
|174-398
|.437
|99-226
|90-99
|.909
|537
|8.8
|Washington
|31
|12.7
|94-256
|.367
|40-111
|16-24
|.667
|244
|7.9
|Craig
|58
|25.8
|175-382
|.458
|76-188
|27-37
|.730
|453
|7.8
|Landale
|52
|14.2
|128-251
|.510
|17-75
|67-85
|.788
|340
|6.5
|Okogie
|51
|15.3
|107-255
|.420
|39-113
|77-109
|.706
|330
|6.5
|S.Lee
|18
|15.8
|34-80
|.425
|7-18
|34-45
|.756
|109
|6.1
|Saric
|37
|14.4
|76-178
|.427
|27-69
|36-44
|.818
|215
|5.8
|Wainright
|43
|15.5
|64-165
|.388
|42-123
|19-23
|.826
|189
|4.4
|Biyombo
|46
|14.0
|79-138
|.572
|0-0
|16-51
|.314
|174
|3.8
|Warren
|2
|7.5
|3-5
|.600
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|7
|3.5
|TEAM
|61
|241.6
|2541-5467
|.465
|753-1991
|1050-1324
|.793
|6885
|112.9
|OPPONENTS
|61
|241.6
|2444-5236
|.467
|698-1938
|1208-1528
|.791
|6794
|111.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|26
|130
|156
|4.6
|191
|5.6
|96
|0
|29
|85
|12
|Ayton
|146
|380
|526
|10.1
|104
|2.0
|146
|0
|30
|100
|39
|Bridges
|56
|187
|243
|4.3
|201
|3.6
|115
|0
|65
|78
|45
|Johnson
|14
|51
|65
|3.8
|26
|1.5
|29
|0
|15
|10
|6
|Paul
|15
|152
|167
|4.2
|359
|9.0
|87
|0
|62
|81
|18
|Ross
|1
|10
|11
|5.5
|6
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Payne
|10
|58
|68
|2.3
|148
|5.1
|61
|0
|26
|58
|5
|Shamet
|8
|43
|51
|1.7
|67
|2.2
|46
|0
|18
|29
|5
|D.Lee
|30
|164
|194
|3.2
|94
|1.5
|99
|0
|28
|70
|7
|Washington
|2
|34
|36
|1.2
|63
|2.0
|23
|0
|6
|34
|4
|Craig
|117
|216
|333
|5.7
|90
|1.6
|137
|0
|40
|59
|37
|Landale
|90
|121
|211
|4.1
|47
|.9
|92
|0
|14
|47
|23
|Okogie
|76
|91
|167
|3.3
|64
|1.3
|78
|0
|35
|45
|22
|S.Lee
|10
|26
|36
|2.0
|52
|2.9
|26
|0
|14
|20
|1
|Saric
|39
|103
|142
|3.8
|57
|1.5
|69
|0
|13
|36
|5
|Wainright
|36
|55
|91
|2.1
|43
|1.0
|88
|0
|35
|19
|14
|Biyombo
|51
|136
|187
|4.1
|43
|.9
|84
|0
|15
|43
|59
|Warren
|1
|4
|5
|2.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|728
|1961
|2689
|44.1
|1655
|27.1
|1281
|0
|447
|814
|302
|OPPONENTS
|635
|1988
|2623
|43.0
|1440
|23.6
|1241
|4
|456
|853
|244
