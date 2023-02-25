AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Booker3433.9324-683.47474-211180-211.85390226.5
Ayton5230.2422-712.5937-23119-161.73997018.7
Bridges5636.4354-764.463101-261156-174.89796517.2
Johnson1725.282-173.47445-9927-33.81823613.9
Paul4032.0191-444.43062-165105-128.82054913.7
Ross224.010-24.4174-141-2.5002512.5
Payne2923.7132-317.41651-13239-53.73635412.2
Shamet3021.492-242.38061-16241-45.9112869.5
D.Lee6122.0174-398.43799-22690-99.9095378.8
Washington3112.794-256.36740-11116-24.6672447.9
Craig5825.8175-382.45876-18827-37.7304537.8
Landale5214.2128-251.51017-7567-85.7883406.5
Okogie5115.3107-255.42039-11377-109.7063306.5
S.Lee1815.834-80.4257-1834-45.7561096.1
Saric3714.476-178.42727-6936-44.8182155.8
Wainright4315.564-165.38842-12319-23.8261894.4
Biyombo4614.079-138.5720-016-51.3141743.8
Warren27.53-5.6001-10-0.00073.5
TEAM61241.62541-5467.465753-19911050-1324.7936885112.9
OPPONENTS61241.62444-5236.467698-19381208-1528.7916794111.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Booker261301564.61915.6960298512
Ayton14638052610.11042.014603010039
Bridges561872434.32013.61150657845
Johnson1451653.8261.529015106
Paul151521674.23599.0870628118
Ross110115.563.040100
Payne1058682.31485.161026585
Shamet843511.7672.246018295
D.Lee301641943.2941.599028707
Washington234361.2632.02306344
Craig1172163335.7901.61370405937
Landale901212114.147.9920144723
Okogie76911673.3641.3780354522
S.Lee1026362.0522.926014201
Saric391031423.8571.569013365
Wainright3655912.1431.0880351914
Biyombo511361874.143.9840154359
Warren1452.50.010100
TEAM7281961268944.1165527.112810447814302
OPPONENTS6351988262343.0144023.612414456853244

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you