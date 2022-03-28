|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|64
|34.4
|615-1324
|.465
|170-450
|294-339
|.867
|1694
|26.5
|Ayton
|54
|29.5
|412-640
|.644
|6-17
|101-135
|.748
|931
|17.2
|Paul
|60
|33.0
|340-692
|.491
|62-188
|160-189
|.847
|902
|15.0
|Bridges
|75
|35.5
|420-790
|.532
|111-295
|116-140
|.829
|1067
|14.2
|Johnson
|60
|26.3
|261-549
|.475
|159-355
|89-102
|.873
|770
|12.8
|Payne
|53
|22.3
|223-545
|.409
|66-194
|75-89
|.843
|587
|11.1
|Kaminsky
|9
|20.1
|36-66
|.545
|5-15
|18-20
|.900
|95
|10.6
|Crowder
|63
|28.2
|207-513
|.404
|120-343
|67-85
|.788
|601
|9.5
|McGee
|68
|15.5
|267-418
|.639
|2-8
|96-135
|.711
|632
|9.3
|Shamet
|62
|20.6
|163-417
|.391
|111-292
|67-80
|.838
|504
|8.1
|Holiday
|17
|17.1
|44-94
|.468
|13-24
|22-23
|.957
|123
|7.2
|Craig
|20
|21.7
|51-114
|.447
|20-65
|12-17
|.706
|134
|6.7
|Smith
|29
|13.2
|63-137
|.460
|9-39
|40-52
|.769
|175
|6.0
|Biyombo
|31
|13.4
|71-120
|.592
|0-0
|31-60
|.517
|173
|5.6
|Bass
|2
|3.5
|2-6
|.333
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|3.0
|Payton
|47
|10.9
|61-159
|.384
|4-16
|12-30
|.400
|138
|2.9
|Nader
|14
|10.4
|12-35
|.343
|4-14
|6-10
|.600
|34
|2.4
|Jackson
|6
|5.8
|5-14
|.357
|3-9
|0-0
|.000
|13
|2.2
|Wainright
|41
|7.0
|25-73
|.342
|11-42
|5-10
|.500
|66
|1.6
|Hutchison
|6
|3.7
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.7
|Terry
|3
|6.0
|0-5
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Walker
|2
|4.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|75
|240.7
|3279-6717
|.488
|876-2370
|1215-1520
|.799
|8649
|115.3
|OPPONENTS
|75
|240.7
|2945-6646
|.443
|870-2575
|1255-1653
|.759
|8015
|106.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|44
|278
|322
|5.0
|316
|4.9
|165
|0
|76
|157
|26
|Ayton
|138
|404
|542
|10.0
|77
|1.4
|129
|0
|39
|82
|37
|Paul
|17
|250
|267
|4.4
|646
|10.8
|119
|1
|110
|142
|20
|Bridges
|71
|253
|324
|4.3
|173
|2.3
|142
|0
|89
|60
|35
|Johnson
|36
|210
|246
|4.1
|89
|1.5
|102
|0
|50
|36
|14
|Payne
|21
|135
|156
|2.9
|256
|4.8
|110
|0
|35
|94
|16
|Kaminsky
|11
|30
|41
|4.6
|13
|1.4
|14
|0
|8
|5
|7
|Crowder
|29
|305
|334
|5.3
|114
|1.8
|161
|0
|87
|55
|28
|McGee
|148
|298
|446
|6.6
|39
|.6
|169
|0
|19
|86
|75
|Shamet
|15
|97
|112
|1.8
|97
|1.6
|81
|0
|26
|36
|7
|Holiday
|11
|33
|44
|2.6
|63
|3.7
|21
|0
|16
|22
|0
|Craig
|19
|79
|98
|4.9
|28
|1.4
|39
|0
|15
|22
|13
|Smith
|55
|84
|139
|4.8
|6
|.2
|52
|0
|6
|22
|18
|Biyombo
|53
|82
|135
|4.4
|18
|.6
|62
|0
|11
|22
|22
|Bass
|2
|2
|4
|2.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Payton
|21
|64
|85
|1.8
|94
|2.0
|36
|0
|24
|45
|6
|Nader
|4
|23
|27
|1.9
|7
|.5
|20
|0
|8
|11
|4
|Jackson
|1
|6
|7
|1.2
|2
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wainright
|19
|24
|43
|1.0
|11
|.3
|41
|0
|11
|12
|6
|Hutchison
|0
|5
|5
|.8
|2
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Terry
|8
|7
|15
|5.0
|2
|.7
|4
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Walker
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|TEAM
|723
|2670
|3393
|45.2
|2054
|27.4
|1474
|1
|634
|965
|334
|OPPONENTS
|792
|2519
|3311
|44.1
|1698
|22.6
|1426
|5
|562
|1097
|294
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.