AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Booker6434.4615-1324.465170-450294-339.867169426.5
Ayton5429.5412-640.6446-17101-135.74893117.2
Paul6033.0340-692.49162-188160-189.84790215.0
Bridges7535.5420-790.532111-295116-140.829106714.2
Johnson6026.3261-549.475159-35589-102.87377012.8
Payne5322.3223-545.40966-19475-89.84358711.1
Kaminsky920.136-66.5455-1518-20.9009510.6
Crowder6328.2207-513.404120-34367-85.7886019.5
McGee6815.5267-418.6392-896-135.7116329.3
Shamet6220.6163-417.391111-29267-80.8385048.1
Holiday1717.144-94.46813-2422-23.9571237.2
Craig2021.751-114.44720-6512-17.7061346.7
Smith2913.263-137.4609-3940-52.7691756.0
Biyombo3113.471-120.5920-031-60.5171735.6
Bass23.52-6.3330-22-21.00063.0
Payton4710.961-159.3844-1612-30.4001382.9
Nader1410.412-35.3434-146-10.600342.4
Jackson65.85-14.3573-90-0.000132.2
Wainright417.025-73.34211-425-10.500661.6
Hutchison63.71-2.5000-02-21.00040.7
Terry36.00-5.0000-00-0.00000.0
Walker24.00-4.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM75240.73279-6717.488876-23701215-1520.7998649115.3
OPPONENTS75240.72945-6646.443870-25751255-1653.7598015106.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Booker442783225.03164.916507615726
Ayton13840454210.0771.41290398237
Paul172502674.464610.8119111014220
Bridges712533244.31732.31420896035
Johnson362102464.1891.51020503614
Payne211351562.92564.81100359416
Kaminsky1130414.6131.4140857
Crowder293053345.31141.81610875528
McGee1482984466.639.61690198675
Shamet15971121.8971.681026367
Holiday1133442.6633.721016220
Craig1979984.9281.4390152213
Smith55841394.86.252062218
Biyombo53821354.418.6620112222
Bass2242.00.020120
Payton2164851.8942.036024456
Nader423271.97.52008114
Jackson1671.22.330010
Wainright1924431.011.341011126
Hutchison055.82.310040
Terry87155.02.740150
Walker011.51.510200
TEAM7232670339345.2205427.414741634965334
OPPONENTS7922519331144.1169822.6142655621097294

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you