|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|12
|36.4
|113-238
|.475
|28-73
|66-76
|.868
|320
|26.7
|Bridges
|12
|36.5
|71-128
|.555
|15-34
|31-35
|.886
|188
|15.7
|Ayton
|10
|26.6
|64-115
|.557
|3-7
|14-19
|.737
|145
|14.5
|Johnson
|8
|25.3
|37-83
|.446
|22-51
|8-11
|.727
|104
|13.0
|Payne
|10
|21.0
|46-103
|.447
|19-46
|10-12
|.833
|121
|12.1
|Paul
|10
|30.2
|28-76
|.368
|9-33
|30-34
|.882
|95
|9.5
|Landale
|12
|15.5
|36-72
|.500
|3-23
|19-24
|.792
|94
|7.8
|Shamet
|9
|16.2
|20-50
|.400
|12-33
|11-13
|.846
|63
|7.0
|Lee
|12
|18.9
|24-60
|.400
|17-39
|12-14
|.857
|77
|6.4
|Craig
|12
|19.2
|26-55
|.473
|13-33
|4-6
|.667
|69
|5.8
|Biyombo
|10
|12.5
|15-27
|.556
|0-0
|6-9
|.667
|36
|3.6
|Saric
|7
|9.0
|7-23
|.304
|2-9
|1-2
|.500
|17
|2.4
|Washington
|5
|3.4
|4-15
|.267
|1-8
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|Okogie
|11
|5.2
|4-14
|.286
|0-7
|4-6
|.667
|12
|1.1
|TEAM
|12
|242.1
|495-1059
|.467
|144-396
|216-261
|.828
|1350
|112.5
|OPPONENTS
|12
|242.1
|449-994
|.452
|135-366
|233-296
|.787
|1266
|105.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|11
|43
|54
|4.5
|67
|5.6
|27
|0
|12
|33
|5
|Bridges
|15
|47
|62
|5.2
|38
|3.2
|25
|0
|12
|14
|12
|Ayton
|22
|51
|73
|7.3
|15
|1.5
|32
|0
|6
|21
|6
|Johnson
|5
|22
|27
|3.4
|14
|1.8
|14
|0
|9
|2
|3
|Payne
|3
|22
|25
|2.5
|37
|3.7
|15
|0
|10
|20
|1
|Paul
|5
|40
|45
|4.5
|94
|9.4
|23
|0
|17
|15
|2
|Landale
|21
|33
|54
|4.5
|11
|.9
|33
|0
|4
|9
|10
|Shamet
|2
|4
|6
|.7
|11
|1.2
|12
|0
|5
|8
|1
|Lee
|5
|24
|29
|2.4
|13
|1.1
|19
|0
|7
|6
|0
|Craig
|17
|29
|46
|3.8
|16
|1.3
|23
|0
|6
|8
|6
|Biyombo
|8
|27
|35
|3.5
|6
|.6
|19
|0
|2
|6
|18
|Saric
|9
|11
|20
|2.9
|6
|.9
|8
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Okogie
|3
|10
|13
|1.2
|0
|.0
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|TEAM
|126
|363
|489
|40.8
|329
|27.4
|258
|0
|96
|151
|66
|OPPONENTS
|124
|389
|513
|42.8
|265
|22.1
|257
|1
|75
|182
|48
