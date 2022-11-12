AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Booker1236.4113-238.47528-7366-76.86832026.7
Bridges1236.571-128.55515-3431-35.88618815.7
Ayton1026.664-115.5573-714-19.73714514.5
Johnson825.337-83.44622-518-11.72710413.0
Payne1021.046-103.44719-4610-12.83312112.1
Paul1030.228-76.3689-3330-34.882959.5
Landale1215.536-72.5003-2319-24.792947.8
Shamet916.220-50.40012-3311-13.846637.0
Lee1218.924-60.40017-3912-14.857776.4
Craig1219.226-55.47313-334-6.667695.8
Biyombo1012.515-27.5560-06-9.667363.6
Saric79.07-23.3042-91-2.500172.4
Washington53.44-15.2671-80-0.00091.8
Okogie115.24-14.2860-74-6.667121.1
TEAM12242.1495-1059.467144-396216-261.8281350112.5
OPPONENTS12242.1449-994.452135-366233-296.7871266105.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Booker1143544.5675.627012335
Bridges1547625.2383.2250121412
Ayton2251737.3151.53206216
Johnson522273.4141.8140923
Payne322252.5373.715010201
Paul540454.5949.423017152
Landale2133544.511.93304910
Shamet246.7111.2120581
Lee524292.4131.1190760
Craig1729463.8161.3230686
Biyombo827353.56.61902618
Saric911202.96.980330
Washington000.01.210010
Okogie310131.20.070352
TEAM12636348940.832927.425809615166
OPPONENTS12438951342.826522.125717518248

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you